In praise of a progressive labour movement

Yesterday the nation marked Labour Day—a symbolically important date in our calendar, especially this year, as it also marked the 80th anniversary of the oil workers’ strike and subsequent 1937 riots.

What Uriah Butler started may have contributed to a chain of events leading to our nation’s independence in 1952.

Labour Day celebrations bring the usual calls for workers to unite and criticisms of the ruling classes, whoever they might be. Some of the calls are still based on rather outdated class war concepts more at home in the early 20th century than now. The truth is, we need labour movement but we also deserve better.

For a newspaper set up by the business community and openly pro-free enterprise, it may sound odd that we are supportive of a strong labour movement. It should not be.

Effective democracies and successful economies benefit from positive trade unionism. Its existence is important because it plays a key role in giving voice to those in employment and because it can also be a vital player in developing a modern, efficient and progressive economy.

After all, experience elsewhere shows that where relations between employers and employees reach a mature stage, economic success ensues, benefiting everyone. This is what countries like Germany taught us: it rebuilt itself as one of the world’s most successful post-war economies through progressive and cooperative labour relations.

Sadly, we are miles away from such a scenario and the outcomes are all too easy to see: broken infrastructure run by ineffective state-owned enterprises, low productivity and an economy effectively incapable of operating properly with cracks masked by high energy prices when we are lucky to have them.

Now that the Labour Day events are over, we urge all key players in the nation’s economy—business, union and government leaders - to resume meaningful discussions towards reforms needed to make T&T more productive, efficient and successful.

The end goal is very attractive, with the potential to have every adult in this country in meaningful employment and every child learning the skills needed for a successful professional career.

For meaningful discussions to take place and for T&T to take concrete steps towards a better and more prosperous workforce, a more pragmatic and realistic trade union movement must also emerge. More than ever, it is time for meaningful and grounded dialogue to replace tired old slogans.

A brutal reality check is also essential: in a globalised economy, ignoring market realities and disrupting production for the sake of point scoring is a guaranteed way to lose vital contracts or businesses we may come to regret later. Just look at what happened to ArcelorMittal and bp’s Angelin platform.

We also need a labour movement that understands how technology can and will affect employment. Not to try and stop the inevitable but to make sure the workforce is fully skilled to adapt to changes. It’s ironic that, by effectively promoting a rigid, industrial revolution-era antiquated distribution of tasks, unions risk putting their very members out of work, not the other way round, by restricting flexibility and a broader skill set.

Modern unions must seek to strike a balance between employment for all and longer term viability of a business (or the risk is that it becomes a question of employment for none), to work in true partnership with employers to make the workplace safer and more pleasant for all, and to make the workforce multi-skilled and equipped to better compete in the global labour market.

The world and T&T have changed considerably since 1937. We have moved on from our colonial past and we are now firmly in charge of our own destiny. After decades of shouting (at times, from all sides), perhaps we have all forgotten the power of meaningful, civil and honest conversations aimed at making life for all in T&T better and happier. This, together with a progressive approach by union leaders, business bodies and the government, would be a much better tribute to Butler for what he started 80 years ago.