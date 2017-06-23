Rethink T&T’s terms-of-trade shock

In delivering the mid-year budget review on May 10, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that the increase in international oil prices for the first six months of the 2017 fiscal year had led to an increase in the amount of taxes collected from the energy companies operating in T&T.

Mr Imbert noted that oil and gas prices had averaged US$50.45 per barrel and US$3.30 per mmbtu for the period from October 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017. And he said because these averages were above the prices on which the 2017 budget was predicated—which were US$48 a barrel and US$2.25 per mmbtu respectively—the Government had “increased the expected tax collections from the energy sector for 2017 to $3.6 billion, compared with the original budget projection of $2.6 billion, an increase of $1 billion.”

While some of those listening, viewing or reading the minister’s speech may have taken some comfort from Mr Imbert’s words, the reality of the global markets for oil and gas makes it hazardous for any technocrat to make revenue projections for a future period based on current prices.

That is because the price of US crude oil future has declined by 20 per cent since late February, with the commodity settling at US$42.74 a barrel yesterday, while natural gas prices have also fallen by more than 20 per cent so far this year to around $2.90 mmbtu.

A decline in international oil and gas prices is likely to mean that tax collections in the second half of the 2017 fiscal year—from April 1 to September 30—will be less than the minister projected in his mid-year review.

This is likely to mean that Mr Imbert may find that the country is faced with a substantially larger fiscal deficit at the end of September than he had projected in May, because of a shortfall in the collection of energy taxes, along with the expected shortfall with respect to taxes on goods and services, mainly VAT, and less money coming in from the sale of state assets, largely as a result of the failure of the First Citizens Additional Public Offering of shares.

There is also serious doubt surrounding the ability of the Government to collect the $600 million in property taxes in the current fiscal year, primarily because the Opposition’s legal challenges may have blown the time-line of the Ministry of Finance.

If the Minister of Finance finds that he is facing a shortfall in revenue when he is deep into his budget preparations, he may be forced to return to the local debt market or to make further and deeper cuts to expenditure than he has signalled.

The extreme variability of T&T’s revenue should lead the Government policy makers to rethink the paradigm of budget planning.

The current thinking that seems to dominate the Government is that the decline in energy prices is a cyclical phenomena and the hope that higher prices coincide with a recovery in natural gas production as a result of discoveries and enhanced investment flows.

But as Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire suggested in a May 2016 speech, it would be “prudent” to treat as “permanent” the terms-of-trade shock —when the prices of the country’s major exports decline in relation to the prices of imports—that T&T has experienced for the last three years.

If T&T were to start thinking of the decline in energy prices as permanent, the changes that the country would be forced to adopt would be structural in nature and meant to ensure that new sources of revenue are developed to replace those from the energy sector.

