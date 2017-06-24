Time to deal seriously with Tobago

Tobago House of Assembly Finance Secretary Joel Jack spent more time in his budget presentation on Thursday on the Sandals Resort project and skirted the issue of the sea bridge nightmare, which has plagued not just the average Tobagonian but the business community for the past two months.

The THA has been in the main silent on the sea bridge fiasco. Save and except for an apology from Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles several weeks ago, there has been no commiseration, empathy or sympathy for those most affected by the ongoing crisis on the sea bridge.

In his budget presentation, Jack spoke to three critical challenges facing the island in this order: the perennial shortfall in funding from the Central Government, the current legislative and constitutional arrangements between the assembly and central government and the the third related to the “inefficiencies in the inter-island air and sea-bridge.”

According to Jack, the THA knows “that residents as well as the business community have been adversely affected by the recent interruptions on the sea bridge. We view this situation as unfortunate and untenable and we acknowledge it has continued for far too long. The Assembly has been in close and constant discussions with the Minister of Works and Transport and the board of the Port Authority, and I would like to inform this honourable House that a solution to the current issue is imminent.”

Adversely affected Mr. Jack? Here’s the reality. The Tobago business community has collectively lost hundreds of millions of dollars in the past two months, banks are threatening foreclosure on businesses and workers are being sent home from small bread and breakfast establishments. Food and hardware supplies are in short supply.

So just what does “imminent” mean Mr. Jack?

President of the Tobago Truckers’ Association, Horace Amede, rightly said “this is a promise to a fool, since April 21st when the Super Fast Galicia left, we hearing that a vessel coming in two weeks. Every time the Minister of Works and Transport talks he keeps saying two weeks, we don’t believe they have a vessel because they cannot give us a name.”

Now Amede stopped short of accusing those involved of lying about having found a vessel. But surely a little transparency would go a long way!

The sea bridge issue has put a tremendous burden on the air bridge. While admittedly there are problems with that service, Caribbean Airlines must be commended for its meticulous handling of the additional pressures placed on the airline since the sea bridge imploded.

In the period of the last holiday weekend, CAL transported upwards of 10,000 people between the two islands. Mr Jack made no mention of this or how the airline has been saving the day for Tobago, transporting local tourists which account for over 70 per cent of Tobago’s business.

He spoke about tourism though, holding out Sandals as “a game changer for Tobago.” But the fact is Sandals is a long way off. In fact, it could be as much as five years before it becomes a reality. True, it will give the island a marketing boost, but it is not a panacea for the problems plaguing Tobago.

Mr Jack and those in authority at the THA must go one up and light a fire under the authorities to make them realise that just as they see the dream of the potential of Sandals, and are doing what needs to be done to make it a reality, the Tobago business community needs the more urgent reality of local tourists who in the past have flocked to Tobago in the July-August vacation period in droves, brining much needed business to the island.

Maybe the time has come for the THA to not just complain about the perennial shortfall in funding from the central government, but to raise a red flag and make some noise about the lack of urgency and treatment meted out to the business community and people of Tobago when it comes to critical issues which affect their daily lives.

Sandals may be the dream of a brighter Tobago in time to come, if it becomes reality! But the fact of the matter is that that dream is a ship waiting to sail years from now.

What Tobago needs right now is a ship that will sail with their cargo and ferry passengers between the two islands in a timely and consistent manner.