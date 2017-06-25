Stop petty political posturing

The damage inflicted on parts of T&T by tropical storm Bret is bad enough. The politicisation of issues surrounding preparedness and response to that storm could be equally destructive over the medium to long term because it takes focus away from necessary assessments and analyses to better prepare this country for future natural disaster.

The political posturing that has been taking place over the past week, climaxing with an Opposition walkout from Friday’s sitting of Parliament, serves no real purpose beyond scoring political points.

At the end of it all, no progress was made and there are no new, more enlightened approaches to the matter of national disaster preparedness and management.

T&T, unlike many of its Caribbean neighbours, has not experienced many devastating weather events. However, these two islands have been close witnesses to Hurricane Ivan’s destructive rampage through Grenada and the numerous other weather systems that have descended on other parts of the Windward and Leeward islands.

In addition to the turmoil caused by storms and hurricanes, there was the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that tore apart Haiti in 2010—an event from which that impoverished nation is still recovering seven years later.

While this nation has so far been spared catastrophic events of the scale that inflicts a heavy death toll and millions of dollars in damage, there is no room for complacency. T&T is positioned on hurricane and earthquake belts, so there are always real prospects for a disastrous event.

Which is why the petty political posturing, with all the finger pointing and squabbling that has been taking place between the Government and the Opposition, must be deplored in the strongest possible terms.

The country would be better served by elected representatives now focusing on what can be learned from the experience of tropical storm Bret—what went wrong and what was done right.

The truth is that it wasn’t the total disaster the Opposition is making it out to be, neither were the responses by the various state agencies as good as they should have been.

What Bret has exposed is that T&T is not as ready as it should be for an emergency. More preparation is needed so that for future events systems will be fully in place to protect life and property.

Disasters can’t always be prevented, but the risk of loss of life and injury, as well as damage to property, can be mitigated.

That should be a key focus for the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) and first responder agencies in the various regions across the country. This means preparing equipment and procedures for use when a disaster occurs, ensuring the emergency shelters are stocked and prepared and proper communication protocols are in place to keep the population informed before, during, and after an emergency.

It is also clear, in the aftermath of Bret, that more proactive measures need to be taken before any other emergency or disaster occurs and, putting politics aside, firmer action must be taken on issues of unplanned development and other activities with have contributed to severe environmental degradation.

What Bret exposed and what is becoming increasingly obvious in the days since—with flash flooding devastating so many communities in south and central Trinidad—is that existing measures are not sufficient for reducing vulnerability to disaster.

It is clear that the various agencies need to be better equipped to respond more efficiently in emergencies.

This situation calls for MPs, councillors and others to put aside politics and work toward building capacity so that T&T is not caught unprepared, and the ODPM and the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (Tema) don’t end up in a situation where their capabilities and resources are far exceeded by the demands of a national emergency.