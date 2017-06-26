Eid Mubarak!

On Sunday, Muslims all over the world started marking the end of Ramadan and joined Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

After a long period that should be dedicated to reflection and reconnection with the faith, the time has come for Muslims to celebrate with family, friends and the community.

Eid is also a good moment to remind us all of a simple, obvious but now often forgotten fact that the vast majority of Muslims around the world cherish and want like any other individual: a peaceful, prosperous and healthy life for family, friends and their communities.

This needs to be stated because, over the last three or so decades, Muslims have been forced into the defensive as radical Islam gathered pace. This process took an even more dramatic turn with the 9/11 terror attacks in New York in 2001.

Since then, more terror attacks in many major European cities and some smaller scale actions in the US have kept the threat of radical Islam in the West very much on the front pages. If not enough, President of the United States Donald Trump continues to promise to fulfil a campaign pledge to add tighter travel controls to citizens of many Muslim countries, although the courts continue to frustrate his intentions.

However, it is important to remember that, in absolute number terms, the real victims of radical Islam are Muslims themselves despite the big headlines attacks in London or Paris.

Back in 2014, the BBC and King’s College produced a piece of research cataloguing all reported deaths resulting from attacks by radical Muslim groups in a single month.

The snapshot of a single month was shocking, with a tally of over 5,000 deaths that could be directly linked to Jihadist groups’ actions, with over half of them being civilians. The near total number of killings took place not in Europe or North America but in countries like Iraq, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen, with the Islamic State topping the list as the most brutal of Jihadist groups in action.

A smaller but similar snapshot test in 2015 showed a similar pattern. A repeat of the exercise today would show the same result, even if the overall numbers may be down. In the end, as despicable as attacks recently seen in London or Manchester are, the truth is that the awful destruction of lives taking place in the name of Islam are Muslims living in predominantly Muslim countries.

Before other religious followers claim the moral high ground, it’s important to remember that this kind of intra-religious violence is not unique to Islam. For centuries, Catholics and Protestants were at each other’s throats; and just being under suspicion of not being Catholic enough was a dangerous thing for anyone in Spain or Portugal during the Inquisition.

All religions may have teachings or views some of us may disapprove of but, by and large, it’s not the religion itself that is the problem. The real problem is what men and women chose to do to justify the unjustifiable, often through selective quoting of their sacred texts. After all, it is not long ago when many faith leaders would have used religious arguments to justifying abhorrent practices such as slavery. And many of those who freely persecuted and killed Jews as well as minorities in the Second World War would have been regular churchgoers, happily reconciling their criminal actions with their religious beliefs.

As a species, we seem destined to be flawed. But, just as when Christmas or Divali takes place, the arrival of Eid is a moment that can be used by all—Muslims or not—to seek peace and help guide away those tempted to use religion as an excuse for unacceptable behaviour or wanton violence.

A common teaching of religions across the world is that human beings should live peacefully and should always perform good deeds. Irrespective of your religious leanings (or even in the absence of any), let’s all try and fulfil those principles more regularly in order to contribute towards making T&T and the world a better place. We wish you and all a happy Eid.

