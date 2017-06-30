Marlene’s return a dent to Integrity body

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has finally gone ahead with a move he telegraphed months ago by returning Port-of-Spain South MP Marlene McDonald to his Cabinet.

Ms McDonald will be officially sworn in today as the new Minister of Public Utilities by President Anthony Carmona, along with the other new appointments Rowley made in a minor reshuffle of his Cabinet announced late Wednesday.

McDonald’s return had been forecast since last year when members within the party suggested that Rowley, seemingly buckling under the pressure of having too many neophytes in his administration, realised he could not keep such a long-standing member out of his inner Cabinet circle for any protracted period of time.

Ms McDonald, after all, has been an MP since 2007 and would have undoubtedly been one of those members who bolstered the current PM as he made his drive to take over leadership of the party from former leader Patrick Manning, now deceased. She also will bring back another strong voice in the House during debate and may even possibly be returned to the Chief Whip she previously held.

The only thing which had kept the PM from moving earlier would have been the reason why Ms McDonald became the first casualty of the Government in the first place—the allegations of wrongdoing in relation to her alleged role in the approval of grants to the Calabar Foundation and in the issuing of a Housing Development Corporation (HDC) home to her close friend.

Under mounting public pressure as the Integrity Commission probed the allegations against Ms McDonald last year, the PM removed her from office saying he could not ignore the “new information” which had come to light at the time. The PM would have taken a calculated risk then, given that Ms McDonald’s character and vigour had endeared her to PNMites and her constituents in particular. Of course, the manner in which she was dismissed, seemingly with no proper hearing and even while no guilt had been proven, also did not go down too well within the party either.

Months after her March sacking, however, PM Rowley had already changed his tone. Expressing frustration at the drawn out Integrity Commission probe, he offered: “I am a great believer in fairness and what is happening right now is not fair to Ms McDonald.”

In noting last year that he “acquiesced” to the calls to remove McDonald pending the new probe, the PM also admitted that he expected “the Integrity Commission would do its job in a timely fashion and if Ms McDonald has a case to answer, she is made to answer it, and if she does not, that this is stated to the national community so that the people who elected her could see her continuing to do the job that they elected her to do.”

Of course, the Integrity Commission is yet to make any public statement on its findings in the case and all that the public has to go on is what has been leaked to and reported by the media—none of which has suggested that the case is either closed or anywhere near completion. Yesterday, however, PM Rowley suggested he had received enough information from the commission of its findings to convince him he could safely return her to office. But this comes even while Integrity Commission sources indicated to this paper that its probe of all the matters involving Ms McDonald is yet incomplete.

So it is likely that the PM will face some political licks from the Opposition for returning McDonald to the Cabinet even while her innocence or guilt is yet to be proven. And Mr Rowley will likely have to explain his reasoning to the public too.

What may, however, be caught up in all the political intrigue that is the come is the lethargy of the Integrity Commission in investigating allegations against key officials serving in public life.

The country is now all too familiar with the inefficiency of the body, given the number of outstanding cases against top politicians of fairly recent vintage. Even the PM himself was a victim of a hasty decision on the commission’s part, a matter which he subsequently won in the High Court and led to the resignation of the commission members responsible for the transgression. Indeed, the PM’s act could be seen as either prompted by the receipt of new information clearing Ms McDonald or a lack of trust in the Integrity Commission to not only conduct a proper probe or to complete any time soon. This certainly is not a position in which one of the bodies charged with bringing politicians to book for wrongdoing should find itself in.

In this paper’s investigations of the matter, the Integrity Commission seems hamstrung in the course of any investigation. Indeed, during their fact-finding missions they are often given the run-around by state bodies they are seeking information from and even the individuals they are probing. This sort of stonewalling no doubt accounts for some of their current protracted probes.

This paper therefore hopes that as the public no doubt focuses on the return of Ms McDonald, they and the Government also look closely at the Integrity Commission. Something seems to be not right within this body and all must be done to correct it given its role in the process of good governance. But this will not be possible if the Government does not give it both the resources and the teeth it needs to accomplish its job through proper legislation which will compel persons under its probing mirror to co-operate with them. In this regard, it is hoped the amendments to the Integrity in Public Life Act currently being are fast-tracked to achieve the desired goals.