Unwarranted attack on Integrity Commission

It is no secret that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has had a rocky relationship with the Integrity Commission dating back several years and he has never hesitated to express his lack of confidence in that body. It is also true that the body has gone through some rough patches, most notably the period between 2004 to 2009.

However, it is not fair for Dr Rowley to paint the Commission, as currently constituted, with the same broad brush as the entities of some years back that went through well documented periods of controversy. He must also be careful in his public statements about a body that plays such a critical role in the country.

The fact is that T&T cannot afford to be without an Integrity Commission. Although there have been some missteps and at one stage the body looked in danger of being completely derailed, its value in monitoring people who hold public office should never be disregarded. Think of the chaos that would ensue if this country is ever without an institution that ensures people in public life who carry out public functions comply with the laws governing integrity.

Therefore, every effort should be made to ensure that the Integrity Commission is in a position to carry out its constitutional mandate, fully functioning as an effective and independent anti-corruption agency. It doing so, however, the body needs to remain sensitive to the views of its various stakeholders.

Dr Rowley’s scathing criticism of the Commission, which he denounced as a body with “no integrity” at a news conference yesterday afternoon, was unwarranted and unfortunate. It was also not the first time that he had verbally attacked the Commission.

In March 2016, Prime Minister Rowley used the occasion of an anti-corruption conference hosted by the T&T Transparency Institute to publicly declare he had no confidence in the Integrity Commission. On that occasion too, controversy was raging over the conduct of Marlene McDonald, an MP and senior official of the ruling party, who has once again been stripped of ministerial responsibilities. Ironically, just a few days ago, in justifying his reinstatement of Ms McDonald in his Cabinet, Dr Rowley relied upon the findings of an Integrity Commission investigation which cleared the Port-of-Spain South MP of allegations during back to her time as Housing Minister.

To turn around now and unleash such a stinging condemnation on a body to which he must be subject as a person in public life is the type of flip-flopping on an issue that a prime minister should avoid.

If anything, Dr Rowley has brought back to public remembrance his own stormy experiences with that august body, first as an MP during the Landate investigation, then some years later as Opposition Leader with the Emailgate probe.

In fact, it was the Commission’s handling of the Landate probe that precipitated one of the darkest periods in the Integrity Commission’s history.

That was in February 2009 when the High Court ruled that the body had “acted in bad faith in relation to Dr Rowley and is guilty of the tort of misfeasance in public office...” What followed was the resignations of all of those commissioners and a period of uncertainty from which the body took several years to recover.

It is generally accepted that the Integrity Commission needs to vastly improve in its operations. Given the length of time spent on the various Marlene McDonald probes, for example, it needs to be much more efficient in overseeing and regulating the conduct of public officials in this country.

However, that does not take away from that fact that it is a critical institution which carries out an important function and Dr Rowley, as head of the current Government, needs to ensure it is given the space and is provided with the resources to do just that.

Instead of passing judgment on the “integrity” of the Commission, Dr Rowley and the members of his Cabinet should focus their attention on reviewing and strengthening the Integrity in Public Life Act (IPLA), thus ensuring that the Commission can more effectively fight corruption.

