The crushing toll of SEA results

​Congratulations to Lexi Balchan, the 12-year-old student of ASJA Primary School in Point Fortin, who topped the 2017 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam and will now be attending her first choice, Naparima Girls’ High School, in September. Only a handful of students in this country manage to attain that distinction in an exam that is one of the most emotionally draining of any a T&T student will ever undergo, even at the secondary and tertiary levels.

Over the next few days, considerable focus will be placed on the top performing SEA students who deserve all the accolades for their academic achievements. However, there should also be some support for the students and their families who got disappointing results.

For them the mental and emotional stress of the months and years spent preparing for this crucial placement exam have not eased. Anyone who has ever witnessed the emotional breakdowns by some students when they are handed their result slips will appreciate the toll the SEA inflicts on many youngsters.

For these youngsters, Education Minister Anthony Garcia’s assurance that there is space for them in the secondary school system is of little comfort because they did not get into their school of choice. Although this country has a universal education policy which in theory ensures a right to an education right up to secondary level, that does not ease the intense and unhealthy focus on getting into the first choice schools.

This is a decades-old problem that has never been effectively addressed at any point in this country’s long history of secondary placement systems.

In fact, prestige and privilege were the hallmarks of the original system, known as the College Exhibition. Started in 1872, this was the process that facilitated the placement of the country’s “best and brightest” in the handful of secondary schools that existed at that time. For all the rest, formal education ended at Sixth Standard, a primary school level that no longer exists in this country, or if the family had the financial means, it was possible to pay for a secondary education.

The Common Entrance Examination, introduced in the early 1960s to replace the College Exhibition, opened up access to secondary education to more children, but the competition for places soon intensified and a significant portion of the pre-secondary syllabus became focused solely on passing the examination and getting into the right school rather than developing necessary basic numeracy and literacy skills.

Studies revealed that anxiety and stress were a common a feature of Common Entrance, with many students developing a sense of unworthiness and disappointment when they failed the exam or did not gain admission to the school of their choice.

Unfortunately, that problem was not solved with the introduction of the SEA in 2001. While a multiple choice exam was changed to a written exam and universal secondary education was introduced, the bruising, intensely-competitive feature of the system still exists.

The push to get into a first choice school is so intense that a very lucrative industry has developed around the SEA. Starting in Standard Three and accelerating during the two years leading up to the exams, youngsters are subjected to a hectic schedule of study, including after-school and weekend private lessons, as well as practice tests and past papers which are not always available for free.

Students who cannot afford extra lessons and study materials can be at a disadvantage.

Minister Garcia, who made the rounds of the best performing primary schools yesterday to personally congratulate the students who topped the SEA, needs to focus some of the ministry’s resources and time on eliminating the inequities that still exist in the system.

There is a prevailing sense of failure and rejection that follows the release of SEA results which is not healthy for the nation.

