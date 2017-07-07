Urgent need to fix SEA cracks

Dr Francis said it was "troubling" that many students were unable to read, write and compute proficiently after seven years of primary schooling. He added that while it was possible some students had gone through the system with undiagnosed problems, the current scenario was particularly alarming since there were even some who had scored zero in the exam.

There was a collective sigh of relief mixed with joy on Tuesday this week as parents and students celebrated after getting their results from this year’s Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations.

Of course, Point Fortin ASJA student Lexi Balchan would have received most of the kudos having topped the overall examination. Her feat, just like those students in the years before her, was no easy task, she having beat out 18,179 other students in her achievement.

Today, this newspaper again congratulates those students who secured places in their schools of choice. To those who did not, all is still not lost, since there is still the chance of achieving your dreams by working hard in your new schools.

But lost in some of the euphoria of Tuesday would have been the hidden element of the SEA experience—those who did not make a grade sufficient enough to move on to the secondary level.

Those figures came the day after the official results were released, when Education Minister Anthony Garcia announced at a press conference that some 12.3 per cent of the students had scored less than 30 per cent overall in the exam. This represents 2,170 students out of the 18,000-plus who sat the exam. Of this figure, Mr Garcia said 803 students under the age of 13 have been “afforded an opportunity of returning to the primary school for another year and resitting the exam. It is not a case of we can’t find places for them. It is in the interest of those children to build on their foundation.” But Mr Garcia was also quick to point out that they cannot force this upon the students and it would still be up to the parents to agree to the placements.

However, even more curious was the revelation that the remaining 1,367 students who did not attain a total sufficient to secure a secondary school place and who will be over age 13 by August 31, will still be placed in a secondary school.

Acting Chief Education Officer Patricia Paul McDavid explained that these students will be paid special attention to in future, through intervention programmes in Maths and English, continuous student monitoring, enforcing curriculum delivery and engaging parents more to help students at home.

Minister in the Minister of Education Dr Lovell Francis was most disturbed by the figures. From the data the ministry would have obviously compiled, Dr Francis said it was “troubling” that many students were unable to read, write and compute proficiently after seven years of primary schooling. He added that while it was possible some students had gone through the system with undiagnosed problems, the current scenario was particularly alarming since there were even some who had scored zero in the exam.

“I think at the bottom is where I think the ministry should be focusing more because those are the students we lose in many ways. If we really believe in this thing called quality education, we can’t afford to have 2,000-plus young people on the cusp of secondary school that are unable to read a paragraph, write a sentence or do basic Maths,” Dr Francis said.

Dr Francis is, of course, right in his assessment.

But exactly how do we solve this problem, since clearly it must begin in the primary schools where many of these students fell through the crack years ago and were left to fend for themselves when clearly they could not?

This newspaper thus wonders how the ministry will be able to solve this problem at the back end now that the damage has been done to these students, who would have struggled through the system before they sat SEA this year without any sort of intervention.

Indeed, even a specialist programme now is unlikely to help these students enough to give them the tools they need to face next year’s SEA exam—although some of them will undoubtedly score higher marks then based on the share repetition of the process.

On the other side, what of the 1,367 students who are sent on to secondary school although they have not attained the marks? They too will become increasingly frustrated in a new environment which puts the additional burden of brand new subjects on them and also calls for them to become more independent.

As far as this newspaper is aware, secondary schools also do not have specialist programmes for students who scored in the lower percentile bracket in the SEA exam who are struggling in Form One, so again that impetus will have to be provided through some sort of ministry-driven initiative.

Clearly then, the two ministers in the Education Ministry must light a fire under those departments responsible for developing the primary school programme to help students in dire need of extra support. The process should perhaps start with the Student Support Services Division, since not all of the problems of affected students are found within the classroom.

In other words, guidance counsellors, social workers and educational psychologists attached to this unit must drive the hunt for answers on what happened to the students below the 30 percentile level.

Underlying all of this is a decision taken years ago to shut down technical and vocational schools and youth camps across the country. These institutions were specifically geared towards providing an outlet for those students who were not academically inclined and served a valuable purpose then. Given what Dr Francis said on Tuesday, it would seem then that a revisit of how the education system caters to such students is on the cards.

Given that the students of today will provide the foundation of the country’s human resource pool of tomorrow, this newspaper hopes all stakeholders will take a closer look at these alarming figures for the benefit of the affected students this year and those coming behind them.