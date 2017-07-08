Time to break judicial deadlock

The resignation from the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) last week of retired judges Roger Hamel-Smith and Humphrey Stollmeyer is yet another sign of the continuing discord within the judiciary in the wake of the debacle involving the elevation and subsequent resignation of former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar.

The tension within this important arm of the country’s governance mechanism, in the wake of the handling of the Ayers-Caesar matter by the JLSC and Chief Justice Ivor Archie, remains as the CJ continues to defy calls to step down following the Law Association’s vote of no confidence in him and the JLSC.

The delay by almost a week of the announcement of the departure of Mr Hamel-Smith and Mr Stollmeyer, they having announced their departures by letter effective June 30, only added to the growing public perception that all will not be well within the judiciary in the distant future.

In the absence of the full details of the esteemed gentlemen’s resignation letters to President Anthony Carmona, it would appear that their actions were in part prompted by public criticism brought to bear on the JLSC in recent months arising out of the Ayers-Caesar affair.

Mr Stollmeyer is said to have noted that “recent events have given me reason to pause and reflect upon my commitment to public life and duty to my country. It has become increasingly obvious that fulfilling that duty, or those duties, faces great difficulty in light of the ever-increasing tendency in our society to criticise and condemn unjustifiably… those who undertake the task of serving. Inevitably, it causes distress both to the individual and to his or her family and friends.”

More poignantly, Mr Stollmeyer added: “It is unfair of me to continue to inflict that distress upon those for whom I have so much love and regard. I find myself with no alternative but to depart public life.”

The information afforded to the public over Mr Hamel-Smith’s departure was a little less forthcoming, the President only releasing via a press release yesterday that he left for “personal reasons.”

However, sources within the judiciary have confirmed to the media, albeit under the cloak of secrecy, that the Ayers-Caesar matter had stuck in the men’s craws and they were uncomfortable continuing on as JLSC members in such an atmosphere—which was what Mr Stollmeyer’s letter seemed to allude to.

Since the issue materialised, the JLSC has stood firm in its claim that Ayers-Caesar had misled them during the interview process by not indicating she had over 50-plus matters pending in the Port-of-Spain Magistrates’ Court. But many within the fraternity chastised the JLSC for the process it used, saying the body did not exercise due diligence and was ultimately responsible for the chain of events which are still not yet resolved. Of course, the continuing saga in the courts, where the matters left behind by Ms Ayers-Caesar remain in abeyance as acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle awaits instructions on how to go forward with the cases, is now a festering sore which will continue to ache until something is done.

To this newspaper, it would seem that a quick cure for this particular ailment would be for the remaining JLSC members, including Mr Archie, to depart and allow for a new group to start the process of healing. However, Mr Archie has already signalled to this newspaper that he had no intention of leaving his office.

So is the country currently at a judicial stalemate in this matter? The answer is no, but the question now is do we want to take the next step available given the current judicial impasse—that of impeachment?

The Government has steered clear of this issue since the series of events which sent the judiciary into a tailspin started in April, insisting it will stay out of the judiciary’s affairs given that it is an independent body.

The Government is right taking such an approach too, since the country also has within recent history the attempted impeachment of former chief justice Sat Sharma to go on. That was a messy affair, dropped eventually, and which did nothing save dent the public’s trust in the judiciary.

Naturally, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been treading very carefully with the issue, hoping that the judiciary will sort itself out. However, on his return from the Caricom Summit yesterday, Dr Rowley, noting with concern some of the issues involved and the handling of the latest resignations, seemed to have opened the door to the possibility that should it come to this, he is prepared to call parliamentarians from their forthcoming vacation break to deal with the issue.

These issues are now mounting to not only the Ayers-Caesar debacle but the contention over whether the JLSC now has a quorum to operate, since it is reduced to three members. Given what Mr Humphrey has indicated too, it would seem that the hunt for replacements may take some time yet. This newspaper hopes therefore that should there be no end in sight to the impasse, those with the power to break the deadlock do what is in the best interest of the country.