Stage now set for progress

As much as they claim to hold polar opposite ideological views, there is sufficient space in the political sphere for the ruling PNM and opposition UNC to occasionally adopt a bipartisan approach on matters of policy and legislation. Yesterday’s meeting between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar provided that kind of opportunity and the expectation is that, after more than three hours of talks, the stage has been set for progress in addressing many of the issues affecting the country.

Dr Rowley, in his comments to reporters after the meeting, described it as a good experience, raising hopes that the two had found some common ground for progress on some issues. However, it is early days yet and it could be many months before there will be any signs that yesterday’s meeting was the basis for actual progress on the myriad of complex issues hampering this country’s development.

While there was not unanimous agreement on all issues—Mrs Persad-Bissessar does not agree with the Prime Minister’s suggestion of a legislative solution for the current JLSC impasse, for example—the stage has been set for continued dialogue and consultations on several issues.

Neither party can claim success in tackling crime, however, so it is good that both sides seem willing to revisit critical anti-crime laws, such as Anti-Gang Legislation, on which there has been a political deadlock for several months. At least now there is agreement for Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to consult with the Opposition for input before bringing the legislation back to Parliament.

Also of significance was the discussion of a possible review of procedures for the appointment of a Commissioner of Police. This is an area where progress is urgently needed as Stephen Williams has been acting in the position for a record-breaking length of time and is now poised to have that acting appointment extended yet again.

Outside of the realm of crime, there is the troubling issue of Dr Rowley’s publicly expressed loss of confidence in the Integrity Commission and his claim that the body has lost the confidence of the population. Given the critical role of the Commission, this is an area that can benefit from a bipartisan approach.

On a more positive note, they have agreed to work toward enacting campaign finance reform legislation before the next general election. This is a promise that has been made but never kept for years, so it is good that a timeframe of sorts has been set for action.

The fact that Dr Rowley and Mrs Persad-Bissessar have had talks is not unusual. Almost four years ago, on August 22, 2013, when the roles were reversed and the now Opposition Leader held the reins of power as head of a People’s Partnership administration, the two met for talks on the escalating crime situation.

Following that meeting, Mrs Persad-Bissessar stated that crime was “neither a party nor a political issue” and that the fight against it should unite and not divide the country.

However, her optimistic declaration of a collective approach involving all political groups, the protective services, NGOs, businesses and ordinary citizens never saw the light of day.

Dr Rowley pledged opposition commitment to working with the government and endorsed a collaborative approach. But that talk didn’t translate into action and the country remains mired in intractable crime problems now further complicated by an economic downturn.

This time around a wider range of issues was put on the table and the stakes are much higher as the country is in desperate need of relief. The population is no longer so tolerant of the political grandstanding that has been taking the country no where for far too long.

Time alone will tell whether yesterday’s rare display of bipartisanship between the PNM and the UNC will have had long-lasting, positive effects on the nation. It all depends on whether there is the political will and commitment to take steps beyond the usual, calculated vote-getting posturing.

This time around a wider range of issues was put on the table and the stakes are much higher as the country is in desperate need of relief. The population is no longer so tolerant of the political grandstanding that has been taking the country no where for far too long.