Burn a proper torch for Akeem

It may be a little late in coming, but this media house and this newspaper takes time out today to congratulate Trinidad and Tobago Paralympic athletes Akeem Stewart and Nyoshia Cain on their efforts at the recent World Para Athletics Championships in London.

The performance of Stewart was not only tremendous but record breaking, he having set new world records twice in both the F44 javelin (57.32 metres) and F44 shot put (19.08 metres) events on his way to gold medals. Cain, meanwhile, copped bronze in the women’s T44 100 metres to make up for a disappointing effort in the long jump.

Stewart, 25, also a gold medallist in the javelin event at the Paralympic Games in Brazil two years before, and Cain, 24, were part of just a four-member T&T delegation at the event, but they made their presence felt to the delight, we are sure, of all T&T citizens at home and abroad.

It is no easy feat for a differently-abled athlete to attain a medal during these highly competitive games, but to secure two and with world record performances is quite an achievement on the part of Stewart.

This is why this newspaper was quite stunned that Stewart returned home this week to a very low-keyed reception. In fact, in the absence of Cain, who did not return with him, one would not have thought that a new double world champion and record holder was returning to his homeland.

Stewart was the toast of London for his achievements, which were labelled remarkable by the fans, commentators and journalists covering the event. Alas, he would have come home on Tuesday to little more than a handshake from those given the responsibility to represent that Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs at the VIP Lounge of the Piarco International Airport. There was no motorcade or real celebratory reception, as is customary for able-bodied athletes achieving similar accolades and there is no sign that such is planned either.

Instead, there were conciliatory exchanges offered by Assistant Director, Physical Education and Sport in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs Ronson Hackshaw and from president of the T&T Paralympic Committee Sudhir Ramessar, who could not help but note that his world class athletes “continue to excel against the odds.”

In a way, however, the response to Stewart and Cain’s performances was indicative of how the country treats those members of the differently-abled community. But in a day and age when the lack of ramps, elevators and toilet facilities in public buildings still make them inaccessible to people with disabilities, it is quite easy to fathom why Stewart and Cain would have been overlooked for more accolades. The differently-abled continue to be an after thought in the minds of those in power, to the point where they can possibly bring a class action against the government for discrimination—such is their plight in a country which has previously been blessed with such oil and gas wealth the lack of proper infrastructure for the differently-abled should never be an issue.

Stewart himself has been beset by the lack of proper training facilities in Tobago and sponsorship, but has overcome them through his sheer will and determination to not be held down. There have also been many instances over the years of what the differently-abled can achieve through sheer determination. Veera Bhajan, who was born without arms, came through the school system and is now a lawyer and, only recently, visually-impaired student Samuel Williams, a 14-year-old School for Blind Children student, passed the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination for his first choice school—St Anthony’s College. Williams has aspirations of becoming a meteorologist one day. Both Bhajan and Williams had the advantage of a strong family and teacher support base to spur them on.

Stewart too has strong support from his family, coaches and a handful of sponsors. After achieving the shot put gold, a beaming Stewart reflected on his support based as he said: “This was a dream come true. I finally had an opportunity to do the shot put in a championships, so I’m really happy. The javelin is a hobby, but this is what I can do when I train for it. I wanted to break the world record to write my name in the record books, but I didn’t think I’d break it by so far. I had to settle for fifth in the discus but I’m going to come back and win that too.”

Stewart and Cain have at least two more major world events and possibly three in them. But they cannot do it alone. The question now is what will the powers that be do to ensure the next time Para athletes leave the country, they will have no barriers hampering them?