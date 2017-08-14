Congrats to Worlds medallists

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s 4x400 metres relay team’s gold medal feat at yesterday’s World Athletics Championships in London could not have come at a better time for the country. Perhaps sensing the tense times here, in the wake of the latest ferry fiasco and continuing crime woes, quarter-milers Jarrin Solomon, Jareem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon silenced the international naysayers to bring some glory to the country.

Their effort followed closely on the heels of Richards’ bronze medal run in the men’s 200 metres final earlier in the week, wrapping up one of the best Worlds performances for team T&T and no doubt helping to shine a bright international media light on this country as well.

It goes without saying that sports feats are often one of the most uniting moments in a country’s history. One of the biggest recent examples of this would have been when T&T’s Soca Warriors qualified for the 2006 World Cup and javelin thrower Keshorn Walcott won Olympic gold in London in 2012.

Sports Minister Darryl Smith was quick to latch onto this fact in congratulating the team yesterday. “I know the people are very happy, the country really needed this. I hope we can use this as a catalyst to raise the spirit of the country, because when it comes to sports and supporting our athletes out there, crime and everything negative stops, especially when we are doing well,” Smith told this newspaper.

But there are things which stand out in T&T’s latest performance in London which should force the country to take a closer look at how we approach things.

Once again, the athletes significantly less support by way of Government or corporate sponsorship heading into this event. The harsh economic times have served to dry up the majority of help from corporate T&T once out there. In fact, those sponsors now willing to pump any money into athletics and sport in general often go with those events and athletes they believe have the best opportunity for success. In between, however, several young aspiring athletes go unnoticed, unsupported and lose the opportunity to showcase their fledgling talent.

Richards is perhaps the best example of this. He had been a little-known athlete before this season, having been in and out of national teams and mostly as a member of relay teams in the international events. However, he persevered, worked harder and luckily also secured a United States scholarship which helped him to develop his ability. This newspaper is sure there are many more athletes like Richards about, but if they are not given the boost they need we will be celebrating medal hauls like yesterday’s less often than we should be.

Corporate sponsors must take a chance with our young athletes, since Government alone cannot give them the extra support they need to reach the pinnacle of their sporting disciplines. In fact, if corporate T&T pumps some of their profits into sport and culture, they may well find that they can indirectly help the police service fight the rising crime scourge.

In this regard, the Sport and Youth Affairs Ministry has a key role to play. This country has invested billions of dollars in sporting facilities across the country in recent years. But in order to ensure that taxpayers’ money was well spent, the ministry must now ensure these facilities become the breeding grounds for our young athletic talent and not white elephants in the near future. On another note, there is also an opportunity to bring much needed foreign exchange into the country by making these facility sport tourism hubs, if only Government can also find the right minds to manage this activity. But for this to happen, the ministry must also ensure that sporting bodies are closely monitored and held accountable for their developmental programmes and expenditure of state funding, since this has also been one of the major concerns affecting the fraternity over the years.

For today, however, this newspaper celebrates our medal heroes from London.