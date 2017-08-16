A Mouttet sea bridge probe

The Prime Minister’s appointment of a “sole investigator” into the circumstances surrounding the procurement of the Cabo Star, the Ocean Flower II and the charter party agreements for both vessels, is welcome and overdue.

That the sole investigator has been named as Christian Mouttet is noteworthy. Mouttet, whose business acumen and track record are well known in business circles, has financial and executive experience, but has never served as a sole investigator, much less in a matter like this.

While he is the CEO and chairman of several well-established companies and has served on state boards under both PNM and the UNC administrations, Mouttet admitted to Guardian Media platforms just hours after his appointment, that the role—which begins immediately—is new territory for him.

With sceptics already saying that the PM should have retained the services of a forensic investigator in a matter as crucial as this, Mouttet is actually unperturbed. For an experienced businessman, it may be more a matter of getting to the bottom of what was obviously a bad business deal involving millions of dollars…and skilled businessmen usually know where to look, what to look for and how to find out who stood to gain.

The task ahead of Mouttet is to compile a report based on interviews with all stakeholders to see who had oversight of what and why there was an obvious failure to do basic due diligence.

Mouttet has been promised support from the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs and while he doesn’t see it as a forensic investigation, the financial paper trail will play a crucial part in the resolution of this matter.

Given the millions of taxpayer dollars spent to date on this mess, this media house would like details on who made the decision and why, to spend this amount on Bridgeman and again, who stood to benefit from such a poorly crafted arrangement. It is our hope that the Mouttet report would shed light on this.

If he’s to get to the bottom of the fiasco, Mouttet is also going to need full access to the Port Authority as well as the Ministry of Works and Transport, and whatever documents are there. Whether Bridgemans will co-operate, is a different story altogether.

In spite of his admitted lack of investigative experience, let’s be frank, as a productive businessman, Mouttet is no fool. It is unlikely that his search will be superficial.

No one, whether businessman or investigator, would or could ever be satisfied with the unanswered questions, including the unidentified names and faces which link Bridgemans to Trinidad and Tobago. We also have confidence that superficial stories and explanations, would not satisfy Mr Mouttet.

The matter of forensics, whether Mouttet confronts it by name or not, will indeed arise. While he will be provided with contract and corporate law expertise from the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Legal Affairs, this newspaper hopes Mouttet will also be provided with financially inclined investigators who can connect the dots to back up his findings and close the curious gaps in this matter. The bottom line is this: If we are going to investigate, let’s do it properly. Even if Mouttet is not being paid (he said the matter of payment did not arise so far in the conversations with the PM), let’s not waste time on an incomplete investigation.

Mouttet, like countless counterparts on both islands, does indeed have a vested interest in the operations of the sea bridge, as his business holdings frequent the route. It is therefore also in his interest to find out what went wrong, to get all businesses and vessels up and running at full capacity.

In the hours since his appointment, many are asking whether the Mouttet Report (which will be submitted without any recommendations) will be trusted, since it wasn’t conducted by a forensic investigator and whether there would be public confidence in it.

So the question naturally arises, given the appointment of a businessman to head this investigation and in the absence of information about the provision of forensic support to Mr Mouttet, are we to assume that the Prime Minister sees this debacle more as a business transaction gone terribly wrong, than an act of possible corruption?