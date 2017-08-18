Beautiful in bank notes, stunning in nature

It has been shocking to see reports of alleged poaching of one of our national birds, the Scarlet Ibis. Before we encroached in their natural habitat, the sight of the many beautiful birds we host on our twin islands was a common thing. Now, depending on where you are in Trinidad and Tobago, very little may be seen or heard beyond the seemingly-omnipresent keskidees, with their familiar calls.

This is a shame. Not only because we should be proudly preserving our biodiversity but also because, every year, many come to our islands to enjoy our exuberant nature, especially the hundreds of bird species we have here.

Just as we talk up tourism as one the main drivers for diversification, we seem to pay less attention to our country’s natural world.

And nothing is new. Ten years ago, around this same time of the year, a group of poachers was found guilty of illegally hunting the Scarlet Ibis in what was believed to be the first such prosecution in the country’s history.

This does not mean that it never happened before—it is more likely that it was just the first time someone was caught in the act.

As usual, ministers at the time talked about zero tolerance for this kind of crime, changes to the law to make fines steeper and more resources for the Forestry Division to patrol protected areas, including the Caroni Swamp.

Then all went back to the usual inaction. We have already shown scant regard for some of the man-made landmarks of our nation: the President’s House and Parliament’s Red House remain covered by what is fast becoming permanent scaffolding and metal roofing to keep the elements at bay whilst little or nothing is done to complete the restoration work needed. If we are not careful, our national birds—the Scarlet Ibis and Tobago’s Cocrico—may be left as unprotected as those buildings. No matter how much is spent on forest wardens and policing, poachers will always try and do the illegal thing.

But improved patrolling of nature reserves and sanctuaries like the Caroni Swamp will go some way to help.

Above all, we need to improve the education of our population—rich and poor—so that the illegal hunting of our fauna is discouraged.

This is not easy as most of us do not fully understand how wildlife populations are sustained. For the layperson, for as long as a few dozens or even hundreds of birds can be spotted, there is no threat.

The problem is that this is usually not the case as every species requires a minimum threshold to remain viable.

The widely-respected Red List compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature already includes one of our birds, the Pipile Pipile, amongst species critically endangered on our islands.

We must do everything to stop the list from growing, including our national birds.

It will always be a pleasure to see both the Scarlet Ibis and the Cocrico, together with the humming bird, appearing on our coat of arms which is seen on all of our bank notes and all official government documents—even when we may not like the documents themselves or could do with a few more $100 bills instead of the $1 denomination.

However, it would be a real tragedy if, a few generations from now, the animals on our coat of arms were to be seen as something as foreign or unreal as the ones on the coat of arms it came to replace when independence happened nearly 55 years ago.

Let’s not allow this to happen.