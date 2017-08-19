Let’s build on bpTT’s promise

Just weeks before the presentation of the 2017-2018 fiscal package there was some good news for the Government, or more specifically, Finance Minister Colm Imbert, as BP Trinidad and Tobago (bpTT) announced first gas from the Juniper development earlier this week to assist in alleviating the current gas shortfall in T&T.

Energy Minister Franklin Khan praised BP for the achievement, saying the gas production from Juniper will provide a measure of relief for a sector starved for gas. In fact, according to Khan, “the biggest challenge this economy faced when we took office was gas curtailment; demand was almost a billion cubic feet more than supply.”

In October last year, the Energy Chamber reported that this country’s official audited non-associated proved gas reserves had declined by 7.8 per cent between December 2014 and December 2015, down from 11.5 trillion cubic feet to 10.6 (tcf).

Declining natural gas reserves, and the commensurate fall in production, have impacted the country’s largest industrial estate at Point Lisas, where just over a year and a half ago ArcelorMittal shut its doors, sending hundreds of workers on a spiral of economic uncertainty.

Since then there have been other plant closures on the estate because, among other things, they were not getting the gas they needed to keep operating.

While Minister Khan admits Juniper will “not solve the problem at Point Lisas,” he also stated that the additional gas supply would “go some way” in doing so.

There are some more positives for the energy sector. According to the Energy Minister, Shell will soon be ramping up drilling activity. Shell plans to drill a total of five new exploration wells in acreage close to its existing Dolphin and Dolphin Deep producing reservoirs.

But there is an unsung hero in all of this as well—EOG.

According to the Energy Minister, EOG had been constantly producing over 500m cubic feet per day, keeping the supply of gas humming along.

But in the gas business, Mr Khan reminds us “you’re dealing with a constant called ‘walking up the down escalator.’ There is a natural decline of production so you must always find new gas to satisfy that down escalator.”

Be that as it may, this is a positive for the country.

As we reflect on the success of BP and Juniper and what is yet to come, we also need as a nation to be mindful of how easily the apple cart can be overturned. We thus urge Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union boss Ancel Roget and all other trade union leaders at this time to let good sense prevail in the interest of the national economy and the very workers whom they represent.

On the eve of the country’s 55th anniversary of Independence, it is time for everyone to put their collective heads together, big business, Government and the trade unions, and show a sense of maturity and understanding not just of each other, but of the economic realities of the day. Instead of fighting each other let us instead collectively say “come let us build a nation together.”

Let us take example from the golden team of relay runners Jarrin Solomon, Jareem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon, who put their heads together and strategised to win 4x400 metres relay gold at the recent World Championships. Let us run the kind of race that will save us from the tentacles of the International Monetary Fund and put the country on a path to growth and prosperity for all of us.