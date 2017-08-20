Let’s do more to protect children from abuse

Yesterday, one of our pages carried two diametrically opposed stories involving children. One was about the decision by MovieTowne’s Chin family to make a substantive donation for the treatment of five-year-old Haleema Mohammed, who suffers from a rare disease. Undoubtedly a kind gesture towards a child which we wholeheartedly praise.

The other news was sombre and sad. We reported the news that a two-year-old child is battling to stay alive after having her colon ruptured due to an alleged violent attack by a woman who was looking after her at the time.

The case is still under investigation and we sincerely hope that the toddler will pull through this ordeal and come to live a full life. If confirmed, however, it will be another worrying case to be added to the country’s statistics of child abuse.

The Children’s Authority is involved with the investigations and is taking the opportunity to remind us all to remain vigilant against child abuse. They are absolutely right.

In its first year of existence, the Children’s Authority, headed by Stephanie Daly, SC, dealt with over 5,000 reported cases of child abuse. And over half of those cases were related to neglect, physical and sexual abuse. If the numbers already sound too high, it is worth stressing that these were reported cases; it is reasonable to consider that a substantially higher number of children continue to suffer as abuse is normally carried in private and, quite often, undetected.

As parents, we tend to constantly remind our children not to engage with strangers as they may pose a risk to their safety. The irony is that, in the vast majority of child abuse cases or any crime against children, the perpetrators are known to the child: parents, relatives, carers, family friends, people at school, organisations or places they often frequent.

This is also what makes tackling child abuse—sexual, physical or emotional—so difficult, as the child is normally under considerable pressure or simply unable to tell others what is happening given the abuser’s proximity.

We support the authority’s reminder, although we recognise that even the most vigilant citizen may struggle to spot when a child—a neighbour, a relative, a student or visitor—may be displaying signs of neglect or abuse.

Recurring and unexplained bruises on a child may be relatively easy to spot, although some perfectly normal children, living in a caring environment, can carry a good deal of bumps and lumps caused by their particularly active physical play.

There are also some less obvious symptoms that can help us identify abuse in children. They may talk about being left home alone or with strangers, or show poor bond or relationship with a parent or carer. A child displaying excessive violence with other children, lacking social skills or with few friends may also be facing difficulties or abuse.

This does not mean every child displaying any of these behaviours must be suffering some kind of abuse. Or that a child not displaying these behaviours is fine. Each case is specific and also dependent on the age of the child.

Despite the challenges, we have a moral obligation to be alert and report to the relevant authorities, including the police, whenever we may suspect a child is being abused. Even when that may mean reporting a relative or friend as a potential abuser.

We also have a statutory obligation, as Trinidad and Tobago is amongst the 195 countries that ratified the United Nation’s Convention on the Rights of the Child (oddly, only South Sudan and the United States are yet to ratify the document).

What makes a country are their people. To fulfil our moral and statutory obligations, we must do all we can to stop even a single child in our country from having to face any kind of abuse—physical or emotional—at any stage of their childhood. If we do so, we will ensure every child in our country has a happy childhood paving the way for them, as they grow up, to become inspiring adults and exemplar citizens.