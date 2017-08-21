The two-year anniversary of the PNM’s 2015 election is just a couple of weeks away. For the party, the days around September 7 should be a time of grave introspection.

In the absence of publicised polling, we might be going out on a limb to suggest that the Government’s approval rating could have slipped since taking office, but if talk radio, social media and the print media’s comments sections are anything to go by, that limb is fairly sturdy.

Violent crime has not decreased, foreign exchange is hard to come by, the criminal justice system has seen no major reform despite the staffing of the Attorney General’s office with two articulate and seemingly energetic attorneys, economic prospects are not as promising, and perhaps most damaging for a party that ran on an integrity platform, there are questions afloat about the manipulation of the procurement process for a ferry that did not arrive.

Some of this is not the Government’s fault. In a commodity-based economy in which government remains a main economic driver, a decline in the price of that commodity cannot be quickly or easily overcome. But the rest… There can be few acceptable excuses.

The saddest part of our assessment at this point, therefore, is this: Our failures in governance are systemic. This is not just about the PNM; it concerns the refusal of many successive administrations to confront the core facts of governmental dysfunction.

There are places we could start—with reform of campaign finance and procurement or a brutal national self-assessment on the true causes of criminality and violence, but that is the sort of grimy political trench-work that will do little to boost popular ratings, especially in the months before internal party elections. So there is no real commitment to reform because it won’t guarantee short-term political gain.

While an obstinate Opposition could be used as an excuse for performance issues, it is incumbent upon the party in power to find the right carrots and sticks to cause the Opposition to do what is in the nation’s best interest. To fail in this endeavour suggests either a lack of determination or political will and a dearth of imagination.

The population does not want to hear that prudent economic management has averted the worst. They want to hear visions and plans for better, they want to see and feel results and they want to most current and basic issues, like those affecting the sea bridge, to be effectively addressed.

The fear for any political strategist for the party in power right now, is that the party no longer controls the narrative. The electorate has assumed that authority and is coming to conclusions that cannot be easily reversed by ‘spin’, flimsy fixes, or maybe even honest messaging. The only way to demonstrate control is through action. And the government can do that through the strengthening of independent investigative institutions and absolute accountability for public officials.

To progress, the PNM government must turn a spotlight on itself, searching for flaws and looking for answers.

Almost forty per cent of its term is now behind it. What does it have to show? And how will it convince us that better days are coming?