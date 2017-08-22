Testing our cricketing mettle

Every marketing specialist worth their salt will say that there is no point in going through any rebranding exercise if the product is not good. This clearly wasn’t explained to Cricket West Indies.

In its first major test as formalising ‘Windies’—as our cricket managers want the West Indies to be known—we suffered a humiliating defeat to England in Birmingham’s Edgbaston in the First Test of the current series. Despite words of hope by team captain Jason Holder, the chances of some recovery for the next two tests in the current tour of England are slim.

It is so bad that most cricket commentators in the UK are not gloating, following the appalling display by our cricketers. In fact, they are showing pity for what has been dubbed by one of them, Sir Geoffrey Boycott, as the worst Test team he has seen over the last 50 years. Indeed, it is a pity.

With a good sense of humour, visitors and West Indies expats displayed boards during the match in Birmingham saying ‘Let’s make West Indies test cricketers great again’. We couldn’t agree more— but the solutions are not easy.

The region’s love affair with T20s, including its financially more attractive conditions, may be playing a part in the demise of a Test team once feared for its cricketing prowess, with the likes of Brian Lara, Sir Viv Richards, Sir Gary Sobers, Joel Garner and many more finding their way to the list of all time best cricketers in the world.

So what is going wrong? Travel through our islands and you will see the love for the sport remains strong. Young and old still seem to enjoy playing cricket in community sports fields, on the beaches and even on the streets. Football and athletics may have grown in importance but there is still a lot of interest in cricket at grass-roots level.

Our skills and abilities should also be the same, if not better. As people, we have not changed so dramatically between the 80s and now not to have the numbers and quality of world class cricket players. Our raw talent should remain as good—if not better—than before.

The conclusion, as ever, is that our main problem with cricket is not on the pitch but outside it. Internal and external bickering involving the old West Indies Cricket Board (now also rebranded as Cricket West Indies) does not help. Neither does the governance and financial issues it created for itself and still seeks to fix. Open and, at times, disrespectful clashes between players and the board also do not bode well for the sport’s success. On top of that, the ever dwindling crowds for test cricket matches adds to the pressure.

All this does little or nothing to allow us to have a robust and efficient system to bridge the crucial stage between cricket played by children for fun and world class cricketers. In today’s competitive sporting world, this can only be done with highly structured programmes to spot and develop talent.

Irrespective of the sport in question, right now, all over the world, promising young athletes are being spotted and developed by local clubs, schools and youth talent schemes developed or supported by their relevant sport associations or federations. This requires serious funding together with long term thinking. We seem to be short on both.

And why should we bother about cricket? We can offer a couple of good reasons. One is the good things a West Indies cricket team represents. It means a sense of pride, projecting our region’s people and skills to the rest of the world, irrespective of ethnic origin. In essence, those maroon shirts proudly take the Caribbean to the rest of the world. It also matters because it is one of the few exemplars of a united Caribbean (apart from the Caricom bits that actually work), brought together by the love of sport. In all other sports, we are individual countries; in cricket, we are (or at least we are supposed to be) a united regional team, bringing the best we can offer as one.