The out-of-body experience Government

Prime Minister Rowley’s visit to Tobago on Monday did little to help with the immediate needs of the island’s people and businesses. Soothing words about another vessel coming soon (with no time frame given) just won’t wash anymore after such a catastrophic mess over this vital link between Trinidad and Tobago.

We do expect that a full and open investigation will finally tell taxpayers—who ultimately always pay the price for government incompetence and waste—what went on. We are all entitled to a more detailed explanation as to what has been going on.

Irrespective of what may have happened and where the Ocean Flower 2 may end up (at the last check it was still in Curacao, potentially heading our way), what we need most is for this government to own up to its errors, deal with those who got things wrong and, finally, do something about transparency when it comes to government and government-controlled contractual arrangements.

That’s why we are particular keen to hear the Prime Minister expand on his comments that there is something “crooked” about this ferry story.

If he has the reasons to believe the arrangements were “crooked”, citizens and taxpayers are entitled to see, in broad daylight, what evidence he has to make such a statement. If it is only a guess from his part, he ought to be more cautions with his statements.

Either way, it is difficult to stomach the suggestion that, at this stage of this messy affair, the government still seems to be at sea over what has been happening.

Even more troubling is that this is not the first time we are left without all the facts in this saga. The situation behind the Superfast Galicia’s departure remains unclear and we are yet to get to the bottom of what happened with the maintenance contract for the T&T Spirit and T&T Express.

None of these cases automatically mean that there has been incompetence or corruption. However, they risk confirming fears that, despite much promise, this government is hardly different when it comes to lack of transparency.

At the heart of the matter, perhaps, is a perceived lack of commitment to tackle head-on the big issues of the day. This government seems to be turning itself into the closest thing to a political out-of-body experience. They are in government but act as if it is not them. When it is convenient, they speak just like us, frustrated and bewildered by the course of events.

Unlike US president Harry S Truman’s famous sign he placed in the Oval Office, our local version seems to state “The buck never stops here”.

Effective leadership is not about just echoing the population’s frustrations—we can do this very well alone. True leadership is about making difficult decisions in a timely fashion, being open and transparent when it comes to the public administration and sticking to facts, not speculation. The nation will be a lot more confident about its future once we feel our leaders understand these fundamental needs.

We urge the Prime Minister and his Cabinet to be as open as possible with the contractual arrangements regarding the ferry and the evidence they have on what is “crooked” about the deal. Or any other deal, actually. That can amount to a big step in building popular confidence in our politicians, across the party spectrum, and a more transparent state machine.

​