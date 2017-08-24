A faster fix to Tobago’s transport woes

The whole ferry drama has proven to be a distraction given that the whole inter-island transport service is in need of a serious shake up. But, as the Prime Minister said during his visit to Tobago on Monday, sorting out ferry services can take a long time as suitable second-hand vessels are not easy to come by.

There’s something the government can do quite quickly, though, at least to help ease some of the problems facing the air link between the two islands.

Earlier this week, the airline was quick to explain that it has expanded seat availability for the air bridge over the years and will continue to try and improve the service. This is laudable when it comes to serving its customers but problematic when it comes to everyone’s pockets, as each flight carries with it a heavy load of taxpayers money in the shape of subsidies and airline losses.

Although this newspaper is normally weary of subsidies (as they tend to distort the economy without necessarily bringing benefits to the poorest), at least we can understand the justification: to help make both islands feel united and accessible to all, irrespective of how deep someone’s pocket might be.

However, the current subsidy structure is flawed, further adding to the complexities of running a regular, short distance air bridge and increasing Caribbean Airlines’ losses en route. It will be difficult to find, anywhere in the world, such a generous system, as it offers a fully flexible ticket at bargain price. On top of that, the passenger enjoys standard luggage allowances and free choice of seats.

Here is where the problems begin. An airline’s ability to be viable is based on two key elements: yield (the number of people carried per flight) and weight (the heavier the load, the more fuel is required, increasing costs).

One of the reasons any other flight out of Piarco or Crown Point has changeable fares is that airlines seek to balance price and yield to make their flights viable. If take-up is low, prices drop; if take-up is high, prices go up. By doing so, they have a better chance of making the flight financially viable by making sure it carries the right number of passengers.

The model also includes a trade-off between price and flexibility. The cheaper the ticket, the higher the penalties to change flights. This allows the airlines to have better controls of how full the flight might actually be. By contrast, if we all have fully flexible tickets at bargain basement prices, there is no incentive to turn up for the booked flight, leaving the airline with little or no time to try and sell the unused seats.

This is where the problem lies with the air bridge. The current model forces Caribbean Airlines to do exactly the opposite: it is mandated to maintain a cheap, fixed fare for fully flexible seats, making it impossible for them to have a true sense of how full or empty their flights might turn out to be.

The airline also has no incentive to add flights to ease congestion at peak time; quite the opposite. Ironically, under the current scheme, the more seats it sells, the more the airline and, ultimately, taxpayers lose. This is unsustainable and must change.

Here is one solution:

First, the subsidy should only apply to fixed tickets—those with a defined flight and penalties for changes. For fully flexible tickets, we should pay market rates. Second, the cheaper fare should include lower baggage allowance (if any at all), like no-frills airlines do; this reduces overall weight and turnaround time. Third, if all subsidised peak time seats are sold out, we should allow Caribbean Airlines (and, even better, competing airlines) to schedule additional flights with seats charged at market prices.

By adopting a cleverer use of subsidies, we not only reduce the burden on the taxpayer (many of them people who will never benefit from these cheap flights) but we also make the route more viable. It’s not rocket science; just airline science.