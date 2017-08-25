Bridgemans’ predicament with the Port and PM

The company at the centre of the ferry fiasco, Bridgemans, appears to be completely bewildered about how and why the Prime Minister of this country could believe something was amiss or worse, “crooked” with the Ocean Flower 2 transaction.

They are also holding out hope that they can build a bridge over these troubled waters with Trinidad and Tobago and do so through the Port Authority. They seem oblivious to the bad faith that has accumulated over the past weeks, and the fact that up to yesterday, the Port insisted it is no longer in talks with Bridgemans regarding the Ocean Flower 2. Still, for some unknown reason, Bridgemans itself is so confident that the contract should be honoured, that they admit they have chosen to keep the Ocean Flower 2 in a holding pattern in nearby waters.

In a sit-down interview with Guardian multimedia platforms yesterday, Bridgemans key players admitted that while they did in fact fall short with the timely delivery of the vessel, they don’t think it is reason enough to terminate the deal. The urgency of the need for the vessel was impressed upon them, and they were aware, as in all business transactions, that they were taking a risk in making a guarantee. But underestimating the time required and challenges they would face in getting it to local waters was just the beginning of their troubles with Trinidad and Tobago.

The one thing Bridgemans and the Prime Minister seem to have in common is that both parties claim to be getting crucial and controversial information on this matter through the media. Here’s the problem with that disclosure: there seems to have been little to no direct, thorough or adequate communication between the key parties to flag this issue before it became a national sore point. That the transition to a new ferry was poorly planned, terribly executed and cloaked in miscommunication every step of the way, is obvious. Why that happened is yet to be answered by the Port Authority, and we can only hope that one of simultaneous, reactive probes into the issue will provide answers.

Then there is what appears to be a clear failure in due diligence by members of the Prime Minister’s own team, everyone from the Port to the line ministry, failed to either flag the issue, or act quickly enough to prevent it. It is our understanding that 13 vessels were actually presented to the Port by Bridgemans, on paper, for consideration and choice. It was the Port which chose the Ocean Flower 2… yet, it was the Port’s own Chief Engineer who flagged serious problems (apart from catastrophic engine failure) with the vessel. So who made the original decision at the port to select both Bridgemans and its vessels, what expertise did they have, and was a proper risk assessment done?

This is not just a fiasco, it’s an embarrassment to the government and people of this country. To effectively slow down, temporarily cut off, or totally jeopardise the sea bridge is unacceptable.

This newspaper would like to know a few things: who led us to Bridgemans, why were these specific vessels chosen, how much were they leased for in their previous jobs, who owned them before, and on what basis did was this agreement signed? Also, when did the Port realise they could or would run into a problem with the ferry transition? When did they inform the line minister, and when did the line minister advise the government of a potential problem?

While Bridgemans claims they have nothing to hide and are confident enough to inch the vessel closer to our waters, there are far too many questions on our end, which leave us in trouble. Taxpayers dollars are running short. Our government would do well to remember that.