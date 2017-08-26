The return of TTT–Is it yours or ours?

The government has moved in the right direction when it announced its closure of CNMG. The state’s TV and radio offer, as it stands, made little or no sense as a service and as a taxpayer-funded company. And for those of a certain age longing for a TTT they grew up with, the decision to bring back the brand may also be seen as a nice move.

We hope the government seriously questioned whether Trinidad and Tobago really needs a state broadcaster with so many alternatives available in the country (including our own CNC3 and sister radio stations), especially at a time when cable and the internet offer thousands of options to our citizens. It’s clear, though, that the decision is to remain in the sector, now with TTT making a comeback. Finding the right purpose and content won’t be easy, though.

In this context, the initial proposals are mostly positive. A more local and focused television station goes somewhat towards justifying its existence and would be a marked improvement on the confused offer by CTV—a state broadcaster spending TT dollars it did not earn to buy expensive American imports we do not need. That never made sense.

The main challenge is that state-run media services tend to have the bad habit of going wrong. On paper, most state broadcasters are supposed to be independent from government politics and expected to have a strong sense of purpose. In practice, with a few exceptions, they become an extension of a government’s propaganda machine, running low quality programmes mixed with imports. And overstaffing is not unusual. (Just take the Egyptian Broadcasting Corporation: hardly a beacon of broadcasting quality that managed to employ more people than the entire BBC.)

Broadly, state or public broadcasters around the world tend to fall within three categories: the broadcaster with a clear mission to report on the daily business of government; the broadcaster with a clear educational purpose; and the broadcaster with a wide range of content (usually local) but with an obligation to be distinctive.

The problem is that, apart from the cheaper alternative of being a glorified government propaganda machine, the others require significant investments. An educational channel, to be relevant and watched, needs to be creative and engaging (boring talking heads no longer do the trick in the digital age); and a service with a broad range of editorially independent, distinctive and high quality output requires considerable skills and very deep pockets (back to the BBC as a reference point, it has an annual budget of over TT$40 billion a year).

From the initial comments, it is far from clear what TTT will come to be and how much it will cost.

And here lies another big problem. State-funded broadcasters also need to be well run or they become just another money pit. CNMG’s losses, as detailed by Minister Cuffie, were troubling (although not surprising) and we welcome any drive by the new organisation to live within its means. Less reassuring was his suggestion that the new service could end up employing even more people, potentially making the new broadcaster as financially unviable as the one it is going to replace.

With a bit of imagination, a lot of ambition, lots of honesty and respect for the taxpayer, the new TTT can be a force for good, though.

One of the constraints commercial broadcasters have is that they must be careful with risks—as flops mean financial losses. What a forward-looking state broadcaster can do is take some of those risks to help harness the country’s untapped creative power. In other words, a purposeful state broadcaster can play a major role in identifying and nurturing raw talent as it can take more risks; if that talent moves on to the commercial sector later on, so be it. The next wave will come.

We sincerely hope that this will be the new TTT. We are just not very optimistic that will be the case.