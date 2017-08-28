A welcome self-confidence

The excitement of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), or at least its proximity, may have distracted West Indian cricket fans from the goings-on at Leeds. What is happening there, in the Second Test of a three-test series against England, is an unexpected contest.

After being thumped by an innings and 209 runs in Edgbaston, a historic defeat in which we managed to lose 19 wickets in just one day, the Windies have come back and seemed almost a new side. First innings centuries by Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope have given us, well, hope.

It was a signal that these young men are proud and possessed backbones. What a shock for those expecting a rapid whitewash, which would have been almost all of us.

The voices of lament about the state of West Indies cricket have grown fewer and softer over the long years of decline. And when Tony Cozier passed away last May, it seemed, in a way, that we might stop caring altogether. Our living repository of West Indian greatness, a constant reminder of what had been and could be again, was gone. Who could be blamed for surrendering to a lazy apathy?

Besides, there were other things to excite a fan—the stand-out performances of individual West Indian players in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), and the occasional dominance of the regional team at world T20 tournaments. It seemed okay to declare a regional consensus: The West Indies is abysmal at the game’s long form, and no Dave Cameron or coach can change that.

The regional system seemed geared at producing players who might apply themselves well for five hours, but five days? Impossible. But in recent times an inexperienced West Indian test team stripped of players deemed ineligible for having sought their fortunes outside of the first class game has alternately buckled and buckled down. It is the buckling down that excites us.

The Leeds Test has a ways to go yet. Despite our first innings lead, England ended the third day two runs ahead with seven wickets in hand. Unless we skittle them out early today, they are likely to post a challenging total on a tricky pitch. It’s anyone’s guess whether our boys have the skill and composure to see it through.

But if the players consider their first innings performance they’ll at least walk out to the middle with a bit of self-confidence, believing they are more than just over matched cannon fodder.

After the Edgbaston debacle, captain Jason Holder said of Jermaine Blackwood, the sole West Indian resistance, he’s “5ft 2in, but walks around like he is 10ft tall.” The bottom-of-the-barrel West Indies needs no false swagger. We have been bad enough for long enough that insincere bravado is too easily stripped away.

What we have proven recently (including in the Second Test against Pakistan) is that we can compete. Let’s present ourselves as Blackwood does—as double what our stature suggests. It might be just enough to keep the momentum going our way.