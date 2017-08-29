Let’s do something about corruption

The Prime Minister’s comments over the weekend that corruption is the most challenging issue for his government are spot on.

After all, corruption is not only morally despicable but it also depletes the public coffers of millions, if not billions, of dollars that could be either saved or used for better things.

And corruption goes further into society than the Government. In most cases businesses and individuals must be involved for corrupt government officials or politicians to be successful.

In corruption, it definitely takes two to tango. And, although more commonly labelled as fraud, private companies are not immune to dishonesty, say, between an employee responsible for procurement and a supplier.

The good news for Dr Keith Rowley is that we would be hard-pressed to find anyone on the land (and abroad) who wouldn’t agree with his statement. Transparency International’s respected annual global Corruption Perceptions Index ranks us at position 101 out of 176 countries, tied with the likes of Niger, Peru and Thailand. We can and must do better than that.

The elimination of widespread corruption will require considerable determination, especially as it has been allowed to go unchallenged over the decades. It’s not impossible, though. Under just a hundred years ago, many police forces in the US were in cahoots with criminal gangs and, as recent as in the 1970s, London’s famous Metropolitan Police had also a fair share of Bobbies deeply involved with the city’s underworld. Today, these forces are broadly clean and have robust systems to try and avoid a return to the rampant corruption witnessed in the past. Ours, we believe, is some way to get to that point.

However, to take the first steps towards eliminating this horrible and destructive disease, we need more than just the Prime Minister’s acknowledgement. We need a lot more from the Government itself but also a lot from us as citizens.

To begin with, we need to look at how we educate our children (and ourselves) about honest behaviour and transparency. In conversations—formal or informal—corruption is always mentioned as something somebody else practices but never ourselves. And corrupt politicians or government officials are seen as some kind of a product of alien creatures, not ourselves.

We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and acknowledge that corruption comes from amongst us. All of us. The politician who gains financially from a government contract and the official who takes a bribe to expedite a service come from our society, not elsewhere.

We created the monsters and we need to find a way to get rid of them, too.

At the same time, we need action at government level. Now that the Prime Minister shared his frustration with corruption in our society, we would welcome his plans to help eliminate it.

We know it will not be easy but, without a clear plan of action, things will not get any better.

We have a few suggestions.

Start by passing the necessary legislation and set up the right processes to make all government business as transparent as possible, including agencies and state-owned enterprises. Even better, for public purchases or tenders, compare average prices paid by the Government with international benchmark rates applicable to comparable markets.

If there are questions over the efficacy of existing mechanisms or watchdogs, the Government must put forward proposals to change or improve them with urgency; ideally, it ought to give those bodies with governance oversight responsibility more teeth and independence.

And, we know we are now being very optimistic, but please work together with the opposition.

Both PNM and UNC constantly question each other’s dealings whilst in power. So, surely, they are both up to working together to pass some of the most radical, tough and effective anti-corruption policies to make sure they can rid these islands of this disease once and for all.

Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, it’s over to you now.