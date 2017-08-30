You made the point, Mr Duke

It doesn’t matter that he swam only a short distance in his much publicised trek from Tobago to Trinidad.

The fact is that Watson Duke, the colourful and outspoken Minority Leader in the Tobago House of Assembly, as well as president of the Public Services Association (PSA), attracted considerable national attention as he swam, then was towed and eventually sailed to Toco, thus succeeding in keeping a spotlight on the many problems affecting the seabridge between the two islands.

For several hours on Monday, Mr Duke’s crossing of the 30-kilometre distance between the two islands, which he promoted as a swim protest—although it involved only about an hour and a half of actual swimming—was the hottest news item of the day, closely followed by social and traditional media. In typical Duke style, a great deal of theatrics was involved, including statements to the media before, during and after his journey.

Indeed, there was enough interest for some media houses to live stream portions of the event which began an hour late from the Scarborough Fishing Facility in choppy waters.

Despite warnings of extreme danger, criticisms and widely shared social media memes mostly mocking his efforts, Mr Duke did carry out his promised protest against the unreliable inter-island ferry service, ensuring that the issue stays on the front burner.

Never mind that he disappointed those who expected him to swim the entire distance.

However, it must be pointed out that Mr Duke, when he announced plans for the swim, had said: “The idea is not to prove that we are the best swimmers or make the Guinness World book of records, but the idea is to ensure that Tobago is placed on the national agenda and if nothing is done within short measure, short order, what will happen, we may actually be forced to swim and go back to trading using fishing boats and canoes, that is the reality.”

The truth is, however, that his unorthodox method of crossing between the two islands is not a viable option for most.

The ferries provide a vital economic and social link between Trinidad and Tobago and the months of disruptions and malfunctions have exacted a heavy financial toll, particularly for Tobagonians.

But it is no longer enough to just focus on the fact that a problem exists and that the situation has been deteriorating for more than five months. Neither Mr Duke, nor his supporters, have advanced possible solutions to the matter, neither have they been able to move beyond politics to engage in the rational, level-headed discussions that will lead to urgently needed remedies.

The Joint Select Committee of Parliament which will convene next week to look into aspects of the matter won’t bring any immediate ease either, nor will the probe by businessman Christian Mouttet.

The transportation problems being experienced since the departure of the Super Fast Galicia in April and made worse when the T&T Spirit went on dry dock for repairs, will only end when proper vessels are purchased or leased for the service.

What is painfully clear is that the Port Authority of T&T and Works Minister Rohan Sinanan have made and broken their many promises to fix the seabridge.

Mr Duke’s swim and sail on Monday only highlighted their failures and kept in the forefront many unanswered questions about procurement, transparency and accountability, as well as bungled searches for replacement ferries.

While Mr Duke made it from Tobago to Trinidad and back by very unconventional means, that is by no means a practical solution for the hundreds of citizens who rely on the cargo and passenger services.

And with every day that passes, the losses mount for stakeholders on both islands.