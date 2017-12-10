After lengthy press conferences, statements, interviews and press releases last week, the bottom line is that the political leaders of this country have failed to deliver. The protections and measures intended in the Anti-Gang legislation cannot be applied and those who protect us will have to rely on the limitations of the laws that exist to address one of the main security concerns in this country.

Both sides have spent the last 72 hours pointing fingers and assuming defensive postures. The National Security minister has publicly lost his temper, the Prime Minister has cited personal attacks and the Opposition Leader has branded people liars. As they blame each other, we the people have once again been disappointed by the failure of our leaders to secure results by engaging in mature deliberation on key issues affecting our basic security. We are left to cope with limited protection against gang-related activity while the superficiality of petty politicking and a vicious cycle of blame continues to define how politicians secure our interests in the Parliament.

This newspaper isn’t just disappointed with one party to this matter, there is disappointment across the board. There must have been a better way to do business in the Parliament last week. The explanations about how this happened and who lied or misled, are weak to the average law-abiding citizen who remains overly exposed to criminality. Nothing was achieved, nothing was delivered and once again, we the people were served up half-baked explanations.

Getting it right

The decision to delay by one month the implementation of the tax on winnings from National Lottery games, is an indication that Finance Minister Colm Imbert is serious about getting this one right. The property tax debacle a few months ago betrayed the fundamental weakness in the new plans to raise revenue through taxation. Systems designed to support the implementation and collection of taxes were not adequate, if they existed at all. The acknowledgement by the minister that it’s going to take some time and effort for vendors and agents to get accustomed to withholding taxes, as well as the move to ensure training before the ten per cent tax on winnings over $1,000 is implemented, is a step in the right direction.

Maracas project

The completion of phase one of the Maracas beach facility improvement project is welcome. Though the project faced coordination and logistical challenges, the parking disaster at this popular beach is finally being addressed.

At a time when budgets are tight, local beaches like Maracas are more of an option for those seeking respite. We are hopeful the rest of the project will deliver results, on time and within budget.