Don’t leave them alone

We may have witnessed another alleged case of having a woman, in this case Samantha Isaacs, being killed by a former partner. This must stop.

There’s no doubt that more needs to be done to protect women from the risks of violent relationships and for them to feel supported when they raise their concerns.

However, longer term actions are also needed to stop the violence. Most of them will centre on role models and education. After all, those behind gender-based violence, crime in general, corruption and many other bad things we witness on a daily basis are from our own communities, from our own schools and from our own families.

This is our problem and there’s clearly something deeper and more troubling we need to tackle, beginning at home, with our young children, especially boys.

A ferry tale

If anyone wants to see what waste and ineptitude look like, head to Chaguaramas during the holidays where you can see the T&T Spirit on dry dock, with the Ocean Flower 2 also on sight. At least it looks like we will not end up with the whole set moored there, now that the Express’ planned dry docking seems to have been postponed.

The postponement is just a sticky plaster on a much deeper and messy wound. And, although the current government may be able to question previous and costly decisions by the former UNC administration, the shambles since then, with so many twists and turns, is entirely of its own making.

The problem is, if the government is to be judged by how it has been (mis)handling the seabridge, can we trust its ability to deal with much bigger and more complex issues like our failing economy and high crime?

Christmas love

In yesterday’s T&T Guardian we highlighted the plight of families in Woodland as they face a very difficult Christmas following last October’s floods. As some of them explained, what they had aside for Christmas had to be used to buy new furniture and to help fix their houses.

Their situation is a reminder of the many families in our country facing a tough Christmas, for a variety of reasons. Bear them in mind and, as you go shopping for the festive season, consider setting some aside to donate to charities catering for those less fortunate. A little gesture can make a big impact in someone’s life.