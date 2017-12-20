Urgent action needed on Cubans

When it comes to refugees and asylum seekers, T&T doesn’t come up as a natural first choice for people fleeing political persecution and hardship in their native countries.

However, in recent months and years, this country has had an influx, including the scores of Cuban refugees now camped outside the offices of the United Nations in Port-of-Spain.

While the situation has been getting more attention in recent days, it is not new. There have been small groups of men sleeping rough on the pavements there for quite some time. What is different is that their numbers have increased and now include women and children.

In the past, some Cubans have been granted refugee status here, assuring them of the protection of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

However, while the local UNHCR office provides direct assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers, there are no avenues for refugees to legally integrate into this country. That explains the increasing numbers of Cuban nationals sleeping on the streets.

Intervention by the relevant authorities is now urgently required before the situation gets out of hand.

Heritage sites need work

The good news that the $440 million Red House restoration should be completed by late 2018, contrasts with reports of a possible sale of another historic structure, the former residence of the Speaker of the House of Representatives in St Clair.

Recommendations by the T&T Institute of Architects for proper consultations before any further action is taken with regards to that building should be seriously considered.

Over the years, lack of foresight, maintenance and planning have led to the loss of many beautiful old buildings across the country that should have been properly preserved as heritage sites.

While there is hope for the Red House and possibly President’s House, many other buildings, including some among the Magnificent Seven around the Queen’s Park Savannah are in states of extreme disrepair and in imminent danger of disappearing from the landscape.

It would be a crying shame if that is allowed to happen.

Our treasured Rose

She is a national treasure and that fact was celebrated on Monday night when she was presented with T&T’s highest national award, the Order of the Republic of T&T.

McCartha Sandy-Lewis, fondly known to all as Calypso Rose, has worked hard over the years, taking this country’s indigenous music around the world.

T&T Guardian joins in celebrating her many achievements.