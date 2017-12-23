Broken arms?

Modern democracies tend to be based on a simple but effective concept. The three powers—legislative, executive and judiciary—must function well and together but also independently.

Unfortunately, we have become accustomed to have little or no faith in the efficiency of our legislators and of those in charge of the government. At least, though, there was a belief that the third arm of our democracy, the judiciary, was well run (despite, at times, its sluggish performance).

As is now openly said by senior judges and attorneys, the controversy, silence and growing questions over Chief Justice Ivor Archie risk putting into question the integrity of our Judiciary. This must not happen.

Judges, especially the highest ranking of all, have traditionally (and rightly) adopted a very low profile. Their job is to make sure our justice system is beyond reproach, not to be media starlets.

However, when the Chief Justice becomes the story, silence is not an option. Like the recent calls by some of his peers, we urge Justice Archie to speak up, make his case and deal with the outcomes.

The alternative is a judiciary looking as broken as the other arms of our democracy.

Tracked

As expected, the funeral of Samantha Isaacs, the abuse victim killed last Saturday, had a mix of sadness, cherished memories of her and anger at why such attacks remain so common in the country.

One idea put forward at the funeral is for tracking systems to be used to follow the moves by those considered a potential risk to former partners and the partners themselves. The technology is available already, either through monitoring devices used to track those serving a sentence in the community or through our own mobile phones.

It is worth considering this option, as long as some key issues over civil liberties and confidentiality are addressed first. In the wrong hands, such tracking devices can actually become a way to track down those at risk.

Christmas cheer, please

On the last full shopping day before Christmas, gridlocked roads, busy shops and the last frantic dash to make the house look beautiful can easily turn into more cussing than cheering.

Our advice: take a deep breath, think of the joy of Christmas and show more, not less, love towards those close to you as well as strangers. As long as it is not that one eyeing the same ham you want…