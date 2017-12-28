Carnival bacchanal starts

With approximately seven weeks to go before Carnival 2018, there are already indicators that what will be a relatively short season is already showing potential for a fair share of controversy.

In the last few days, Massive Gosein’s recently released chutney soca song was been generating some intense debate, with some defending it as a skillful use of double entendre and others denouncing it as being in poor taste.

It was no surprise that there are already calls for the song to be banned, with the PNM’s Women’s League describing it as an attack on their political leader, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and his late mother.

Now there is word that the 2018 finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, from which Massive Gosein has been barred, is hunting for a new venue because organisers Southex can no longer afford to host the event at Skinner Park in San Fernando.

Well, they do say Carnival is bacchanal.

Be careful and considerate

With just days to go before the arrival of 2018, some citizens have already had a head start on the celebrations, setting off fireworks in their neighbourhoods.

There have also been reports of illegal scratch bombs being set off in addition to the more rustic and traditional bursting of bamboos and carbide.

A word of caution though, use of these celebratory devices can result in extreme discomfort, even harm, to the sick and the elderly. Animal welfare activists also warn of their effects on pets.

For those with short memories, the traumatic experience of Sally-Ann Cuffie, who suffered life-altering injuries just over a year ago when a scratch bomb was thrown into a car in which she was a passenger, should be enough of a sobering reminder.

There are laws governing the use of fireworks, particularly in residential areas. Please observe them.

We have a new Archbishop

Best wishes to the new Archbishop of Port-of-Spain Jason Gordon who was officially installed at a mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port-of-Spain yesterday evening.

Gordon, 58, the former Bishop of Bridgetown, succeeds Archbishop Joseph Harris who is retiring after after six years at the helm of the Port-of-Spain Archdiocese. He becomes the 13th Archbishop of Port-of-Spain and only the third T&T national to hold the position—Harris and the late Gordon Anthony Pantin were the other two.