Timely public crime intervention

St Helena residents who chased down a bandit after a robbery in their community should to be lauded in some way today. However, if the reports coming from the incident are accurate, there are some troubling things which arise.

If, as claimed, the two policemen, who were outside the business in a parked vehicle, froze when both bandits shot at them as they attempted to escape, which is what prompted residents’ action in the first place, the T&T Police Service Professional Standards Bureau needs to investigate.

Police are trained to respond to such situations and their delay could have led to a situation in which innocent by-standers could have become targets of the fleeing bandits. The public’s lack of trust in the service is already an issue affecting the country’s ability to combat crime. That the residents felt compelled to act due to what they felt was the ineptitude of these officer, suggests another problem—that of officers’ general competence in handling crime.

Arising out of this latest incident, police management will no doubt remind citizens that they put their own lives in danger in doing such acts. But today we are grateful that these civic-minded citizens delayed one of the bandits significantly enough for the police to catch him, albeit he was killed in the process. Still, this latest case only brings home that fact that a huge part of the solution to fixing our crime woes must first come from within the TTPS.

When will CAL get it right?

When will Caribbean Airlines get the logistics for the Tobago air bridge right?

It is common knowledge that passenger traffic increases during the holiday periods, so why is it that CAL always seems so under-prepared for this extra demand?

This newspaper notes their release on the latest delays affecting holidaying passengers over the past three days claims issues with their ATR aircraft led to problems and to them calling 737s into usage to clear the backlog.

CAL neglected to note what the particular issues with the ATRs were, but this brings to mind recent safety issues with the aircraft raised by the pilots. Even in the absence of solid information on the particular issue in this scenario, CAL management should have at least been mindful enough to make adjustments for the Yuletide season anyway, to ease some of the burden on the ATRs. That suggests they should have been using the 737s intermittently to support the ATRs long before now.

Winds of change in Liberia

The presidential victory of former professional footballer George Weah is yet another good sign that Liberia is on its way to re-establishing free and fair elections. Weah, who failed in his first attempt at securing the post in 2015, will have a Herculean task to turn around a country torn by civil wars for decades. We wish him the best and hope he will not take the people’s trust in him for granted as he moves ahead.