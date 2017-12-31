No disaster lesson learned yet

One would think that by now, the Ministry of Works and Transport and other stakeholder entities would have had a plan for dealing with the current situations playing out along the North Coast Road and parts of east and south Trinidad inundated by flood waters. This is because there were several instances of flooding and landslides during the course of this year in the very same places where they are now reoccurring.

nstead, we have citizens again suffering tremendous losses following a few days of consistent rain, and why? Due to incompetence on the part of the various state arms responsible for mitigating against such events. It does not take an engineer to determine that the land at the North Coast Road’s edge needs to be cleared further inland and benched so it cannot threaten the roadway when rains weaken its composition.

In October, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management deputy CEO Dave Williams was forced to resign after being criticised for failing to put proper mechanisms in place to deal with flooding relief. But Williams was not the only official at fault for the debacle which occurred. Perhaps more heads need to roll before we get a better response on such issues.

Fixing our morale compass

A lot is being said by the two major political parties—the People’s National Movement and the United National Congress—about the current use of social media for the spreading of false news and attacks against political opponents on either side.

In the most recent cases, Ministers Stuart Young and Darryl Smith have been scrutinised for issues affecting their private lives. The men themselves and their supporters have argued that their private lives should not be brought into the public glare, while the ministers have also attempted to deflect the criticism which have come as a result of the information now in the public domain.

But both men must understand this—when one becomes a public official they also become public property. In case they are unaware of what this entails, it means they and their colleagues alike, who are perceived to be exemplars due to their high office, must adopt an ethical moral code which will allow them to stand up to any scrutiny, since as public officials they are answerable for all aspects of their lives—public and private. This does not mean merely being discreet, as some have argued, but being ethically and morally correct in their actions at all times. If the gentlemen and all those who offer such arguments are unable or unprepared to accept such guidelines in the current offices they hold, they should also be prepared to make their departures since the scrutiny will not end.

Thanks for choosing us

As the country prepares to start a new year, we at the T&T Guardian would like to thank all our loyal readers for choosing us in 2017. We appreciate your continued support, kudos and criticism when we deserved it and we look forward to you joining us again in 2018.