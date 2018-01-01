Happy New Year to T&T

Happy 2018 to all our readers. As we all settle down to look at what lies ahead, we cannot help but reflect on 2017.

On the brighter side, the success of the men’s 4x40 metres relay team at the IAAF World Championships in England certainly stood out as a beacon of bright light in last year. Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio,

Renny Quow and Lalonde Gordon showed the country what can be achieved with the necessary drive, determination and pure hard work, as they did not have the economic support they so greatly needed for the event.

The economy and crime were among the things which caused great concern. In that regard, this newspaper hopes Government will work astutely on the many things which need to be achieved to get this country back on a sound economic footing.

On fighting crime, Government will need Opposition support to implement some of the legislation necessary to achieve results. On that score, it is our hope the politician on both sides will cast aside self-serving egos and make determinations on behalf of the country in 2018.

UTT’s strange accounting

Cash-strapped University of Trinidad and Tobago’s (UTT) decision to agree to use unspent funds to the tune of over $300 million to complete its Signature Building Complex project at the Tamana InTech Park is perplexing.

All of this was decided in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, even while university management has signalled impending job restructuring and programme cuts at the institution and the possibility UTT might not survive past 2018 if its financial situation does not drastically change. It also comes even as UTT recorded a $33 million deficit last month and its current reserves stand at only $2 million.

How does UTT and the Education Ministry now justify funnelling funds to complete a project which, if projections run true to form, may have no use in the future? Where are the plans to maximise current plants and human resources more efficiently to generate its own funds?

If ever Minister of Education Anthony Garcia and UTT needed to speak up on an issue it is certainly this one. The accounting does not add up

Congrats to cops

Well done to the police officers who apprehended four of five suspects who robbed passengers and a maxi taxi driver on Saturday and a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident. It is troubling that bandits feel emboldened enough to carry out such acts in broad daylight, but the quickness of the officers in catching them shows that crime fighting systems can be efficient.