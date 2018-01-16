Noise and no action

The Environmental Management Authority’s assurance to homeowners in residential communities to stand firm against noise pollution during Carnival 2018 is one of those beautifully ambitious pledges usually contained in platform manifestos.

Yesterday, EMA officials gave the assurance that in partnership with the police, they have the means to make a difference. They cited resources, equipment, determination and good intention. What they seemed to be a little short on, was the manpower and the muscle.

Containing the noise levels from fetes near to residential communities has always been a sore point and the best intentions laid out for Carnival 2018 may not address a few key things.

Now, let’s be clear: the EMA does have power. They can in fact shut down a party if the decibel levels are too high and if promoters refuse to comply with instructions. Let’s see if the EMA can keep its promise to uphold what is in fact the law, during a time when, there is a view by some, that laws can be easily bent.

Balancing act

Even though hundreds of thousands of dollars will be, or have already been spent on costumes, fetes, flights and everything else that Carnival entails, it is evident that Carnival 2018 has been significantly scaled back.

The prize money and sponsorships for several events have been slashed and everything from Soca Monarch to steel pan is feeling the pinch. It’s no secret that this country is facing serious economic constraints but there is a fine line to balance here and its one we know the state is acutely aware of.

The focus now isn’t currency control, but on earning maybe just a few more local dollars.

It would be good to get a proper idea of the contribution of this kind of revenue not just to Carnival 2018, but to the overall economy.

Wishing Maxie well

Medical science says people who suffer strokes need time to recover. Member of Parliament Maxie Cuffie experienced one last September and understandably went silent, as he and his family required much needed privacy during a period of uncertainty. So it was indeed refreshing to hear from him about his recovery in the United States. It would also be good to hear from him if or when he plans to return home to represent his constituents.

It must not have been easy to read the drivel from internet trolls, some of whom pronounced death, wished him ill will or declared him brain dead. As a famous local politician once said, politics has a morality of its own… But human decency should not.