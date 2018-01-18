The man that was Max

If you were lucky enough to hear George Maxwell Richards’ inaugural address, you wouldn’t have forgotten it. Quoting Walcott, he simply announced who he, the new Head of State and Commander in Chief would be about. The address was a direct reference to race and identity at a time when few spoke that way from presidential platforms. He broke tradition that day and in the years that followed.

“Max” as he was known, was the kind of President who would reason not just with intelligence, but with humour. One who could mediate and negotiate without a hint of rancour and one who could throw the kind of party that few other Presidents ever could, would, or did.

Saying goodbye to former President Richards yesterday was akin to saying goodbye to a favourite uncle. To say he was a “People’s President” may sound cliché, but it was true. President Richards enjoyed life, cared little about the nonsensical noise that stymied happiness and reminded us all, that life’s moment’s, both good and bad, could be teachable ones.

Dr Rowley’s reassurance

It’s reassuring to hear the Prime Minister announce a zero tolerance approach on contract padding. It’s been a sore point not just for the Joint Consultative Council, but for the citizens who have to bear the burden. The PM says during “happy times” amazing awards and payments were commonplace and he doesn’t intend to let that happen again.

When the state gives an undertaking to provide fair and open opportunity, it must apply to all—friends and interests included. The discrepancies in the figures being unearthed so far, involving contractors, if true, are both curious and revolting.

The question though is this, once again, these campaign-type promises are sounding great from podiums and platforms, but will they be applied even-handedly and how are all the little gaps and cracks in the cycle of corruption in public procurement going to be fixed?

Disgusting discourse

Some days there are no words for the vile discourse that attempts to pass for political dialogue on national television. Aspiring to lead isn’t about popularity. It is about policy that will take the country forward. It is not about name-calling political leaders, outright lies about members of the media or people who disagree with you. It is about truth, dignity and maybe just a bit of class.