Make ODPM’s role clearer

According to the acting head of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) Captain Neville Wint, the agency is not a first responder and its primary function is co-ordinating the various entities that are called out in times of natural disasters and other national emergencies.

The fact that he had to make that clear to members of the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee suggests that the ODPM needs to do more work on raising public awareness of its role.

If even Members of Parliament needed to have the role of the ODPM explained to them, think about the position of the average citizen of this country.

Communication is critical in times of emergency. Who to call, when and how, needs to be more clearly explained, perhaps with more targeted, continuous public information programmes. The ODPM’s Public Information and Education Community Outreach Unit should ramp up its efforts in this area with media campaigns and community outreaches.

Get that done sooner rather than later and maybe there won’t be any of the fallout and confusion that prevailed after the flooding disasters of last year.

Take close look at Carnival $$

It might be too late for this season but a worthwhile exercise for the National Carnival Commission to undertake—and it should start as soon as Ash Wednesday—would be to thoroughly review state expenditure on various aspects of Carnival.

There might even be need for audits in some cases.

This season has so far been defined by expenditure cuts, loss of sponsorship and scaling down of some events. It would be unfortunate if no effort is made to learn some important lessons from this experience in a time of severely reduced revenue, and develop better and more foolproof systems, not only for these lean times, but for the seasons ahead.

Identifying and cutting out waste, inefficiencies and wrong practices is crucial so that T&T can finally realise greater benefits from the billions that are generated annually from this festival. Such an exercise can also determine, once and for all, Carnival’s true contribution to this country’s GDP.

Be like Max

Of all the tributes paid to the late George Maxwell Richards since his passing on January 8, none has resonated as much as the testimonies of his children, Mark and Maxine, who described what a wonderful and dedicated father he was. This is yet another good example set by the former President that men in this country ought to follow.