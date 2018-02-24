Unease in Judiciary

The current action being pursued by Chief Justice Ivor Archie against the members of the Law Association of T&T is but a microcosm of just how far some of the major institutions in this country have deteriorated over the past few years.

Indeed, the move to block the LATT’s probe of allegations of misbehaviour in office, now floating around in the public domain against him, may suggest that Archie—who has already faced a vote of no confidence in his leadership from the same body regarding the Marcia Ayers-Caesar fiasco—may indeed not want the details of the issues out.

Since airing out the issues properly in order to uncover the truth is what the probe initiated by the LATT seeks to do in the first place, what does the CJ think his move to block it via the High Court will lead John Public to believe?

The same public has already been fed with information which can sway them in a particular direction, while not as yet having the benefit of a proper response to the allegations from the Chief Justice himself.

It is also instructive that the CJ would argue in his pre-action protocol letter that the said association, which represents the majority of lawyers in the country, would be biased against him. Does this not suggest that Archie may not trust those same lawyers within the Judiciary to dispense their duties without fear or favour? If this is indeed the case, what would this signal to those who may be before the courts or seeking to go before them to prove their innocence or to get justice?

Building on Panther pride

This newspaper would like to congratulate Tobagonian actor Winston Duke and motion designer Sekani Solomon for their work on and off screen in the record-breaking Marvel blockbuster Black Panther.

Their individual work has certainly helped shine a light on this country. But even more importantly is the hope it has offered to youths aspiring for similar achievement and the pride it has helped foster in black identity not only here but around the world. Hopefully, by the end of its run it can engender a positivity which will infiltrate other areas of this country’s psyche.

Going forward, however, we hope that both individuals may be invited to return home to share their positive experiences with the youth of this country. They are already inspiring millions of people via the big screen, imagine what they can do in the flesh for their fellow country folk.