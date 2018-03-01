Let the battle begin

In what many are calling a daring and unconventional legal manoeuvre, attorneys for Chief Justice Ivor Archie have filed an injunction to block the Law Association from probing the conduct of the CJ, most of which has already been ventilated in the public domain.

Their argument is that the law body has neither the authority, nor the power to carry out such an investigation. LATT of course, believes otherwise, and like all things legal, the best arguments will be presented to court tomorrow.

The eventual determination of this matter will go down in this country’s history as one of the more interesting cases involving the conduct of not just any public official, but the head of the Judiciary, one of the most important arms of the State. But this matter isn’t going to be argued merely because of the “cloud” which many say continues to hang over the Judiciary; it must and will be argued on the principles of law, the constitution and Legal Profession Act.

This newspaper is looking forward to answers to many questions, including these: Was the CJ’s right to protection provided for by the Constitution, infringed upon by the Association’s attempted investigation?

Does the Association wield the power it believes it has and will they be even allowed to argue whether Section 137 can be invoked on the grounds infirmity of mind or body or for misbehaviour?

The battle lines have been drawn and we hope these questions are answered.

Education on violence

Another mother has been murdered in a case of domestic violence. Her five children are dealing with shock, grief, fending off social media critics and know-it-all experts. As we mourn the death of Margaret Guevarra, we are calling on the Ministry of Education to do more. Tendencies toward violence of any kind must be treated early, and not just by parents, but within the education system.

While guidance counsellors are available to schools, we believe it’s time to revisit their role and capacity. Are there enough of them, and are they adequately equipped? Anger management and conflict resolution are things that must be understood and internalised early.

Thank you, Craig

Craig Reynald was never a journalist, but he knew how to support journalism. The former CEO of CCN-turned OCM who passed away this week, didn’t just focus on financials, he was the kind of man who supported his team, was always ready to take risks with new talent, and if there was a good enough argument to be made, he could be counted on to provide a firm backing. For those in the industry who worked with him or knew him, it was always an adventure. Rest in Peace.-