Acting President Christine Kangaloo’s call for Chief Justice Ivor Archie to delay his sabbatical leave, until substantive President Anthony Carmona can respond to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s queries on the issue, may be the calm before the storm.

Indeed, judging from Rowley’s body language in Parliament yesterday, it seems he may be close to making up his mind on the matter—whether it be invoking Section 137 of Constitution, or at the very least, rescinding the sabbatical leave, since it would appear it was granted on a premise which did not exist in judicial policy.

The PM had previously made it clear he would not interfere in the impasse between Archie and his charges, since guarding the independence of the judiciary was critical given the implication of the impeachment of someone in such high office.

However, even in the face of the fact that the allegations of misbehaviour levelled against the CJ are yet to be proven or discredited, one cannot help but feel it is only action through Section 137 that will assuage public concern about how it is being dealt with.

The judiciary’s concern about the public’s failing confidence in it over these matters are certainly not ill-placed and it could be that stepping down, should impeachment not be initiated, may be the only way to bring the situation back to some sort of normalcy.

Reality hits home again

News of the death of abuse victim Rachel Madoo yesterday brought home the stark reality of just how far we are from attaining the goal of the millions of women worldwide who were celebrating International Women’s Day this week. Shelter from the often relentless pursuit of abusers is but one of the issues which fall under the broad banner of safety, through legislation, for women going through such situations worldwide.

We have heard these stories all too often—victims in abusive situations who seek the sanctity of protection orders and other social mechanisms, only to find themselves still at the mercy of their abusers for varying reasons.

When will we finally be able to change the narrative on this matter?

Support Cedros fund-raiser

This newspaper lauds the T&T Under-20 team’s decision to host a two-match fund-raiser for victims of the recent coastal erosion phenomenon in Cedros. While some eight affected families have received housing assistance from Government, many of them had complained about the lack of response to their plight from the national community, since they lost the majority of their belongings during the event. We thus urge support for the Under-20’s endeavour.