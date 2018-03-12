Steady not an option

In our Sunday edition we published the views, from experts and members of the public, of the current government’s mid-term performance. It’s not positive.

It’s true that Dr Keith Rowley’s government came to power just as energy prices collapsed, making their task considerably harder and further exposing the previous government’s errors. (This is the sad point—both main political parties have little moral high ground to blame the opposition as far as each other’s track record is concerned.)

Despite this government’s many flaws, what the history books are more likely to judge it on is its fear of badly needed reforms and its lack of urgency despite the mess around us all.

Dr Rowley and his cabinet had a golden opportunity to fix a lot of what is structurally wrong in T&T from day one by making the necessary adjustments (some painful) as the hole we were in was plain for all to see. Instead, relatively little has been done.

As the next elections loom, Dr Rowley and his PNM team may be tempted to avoid taking radical measures. That would be a mistake. This newspaper urges the PM not to waste time anymore and tackle poor productivity, poor governance, corruption and lawlessness. Here and now.

Ad nauseam

Given the Judiciary’s love for Latin, we thought ‘ad nauseam’ a very appropriate term. The entire country is sick and tired of the drama surrounding the Chief Justice.

The latest issue—over his sabbatical request—must be dealt with decisiveness now that President Carmona is back in the country. If the sabbatical request is merely there to try and let the dust quietly settle, it will be a cop out citizens do not deserve. If there’s a genuine reason for Ivor Archie’s request, better air the arguments now or suspicion will reign.

Elusive visitors

Data showing a drop, not increase, of tourists visiting our islands in 2017 are worrying, especially as they precede the latest travel warnings and happened during a positive year for countries from where most our tourists come from.

It is not surprising, though. Crippling infrastructure, poor service at entry points and beyond, and a lack of a clear marketing strategy to sell the country in the crowded travel market will easily send the tourist away from T&T.