Bring on body cams

It is time for the T&T Police Service to say why it has been unable to fully test and implement a body camera programme for officers across all divisions. Announced with much fanfare last July, its test phase usage appears to have been very sparing for the most part.

But in the wake of the latest police killings in Morvant of Obika Roberts and Nkosi Mitlan on Wednesday night, we wonder whether there is any real conviction to carry through with a nationwide launch.

Not that we hold any brief for these men, since from all reports they had criminal records and were wanted for several crimes, including murder. However, members of the community protested following the incident and offered a different account of what transpired—a situation which has occurred in several such cases in other communities before.

While there are always two sides to a story, it should always be the TTPS’ aim to equip itself with the necessary tools to ensure the proper investigation of all matters, including, in this case, whether the men were engaged in a shootout with them when they were killed.

The Police Social and Welfare Association has fully supported the initiative for body cams. The question now seems to be whether the police executive is fully convinced it is critical to their ability to not only fight crime but to highlight possible misbehaviour in office by officers themselves.

Ominous sign from ministry

The action by the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries to reclaim the Felicity land which was granted to DCP Deodat Dulalchan is an ominous sign. It follows on another decision recently to send home three employees pending a probe by the Public Service Commission into the procedure which saw Dulalchan gaining access to the land in the first place, at the expense of legitimate farmers who were already occupying it.

Citizens will no doubt eagerly await the outcome of this probe and more, importantly, to see whether justice will be served if it is proven the process was unfair and whether action will be taken against those responsible

Kudos to SLWA

This newspaper would like to commend the Syrian Lebanese Women’s Association for its Feed the Need Initiative. Launched in November last year, the programme seeks to provide food for those in need. The SLWA has partnered with 32 restaurants and food outlets in this drive, which has so far yielded $32,000. We, in turn, ask the public to support this worthy initiative.