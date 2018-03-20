Great words, now the deeds

As she stood at the podium in front of the who’s who gathered at the Queen’s Park Savannah, those on different sides of the political divide who unanimously agreed on her selection, watched on as Paula-Mae Weekes wrote her new page in history.

She wrote her own page, because, like any good legal mind, she searched far and wide to confirm that her job description was not clearly defined. Like the self-described Pollyanaminded optimist, however, she decided on her purpose—that of “humble servant first.”

President Weekes made history not just because she came after five male predecessors, but because, unusually, the people of this country heard an inauguration speech that wasn’t mostly prescriptive, authoritarian or judgemental. While she may have described herself as “Pollyana minded” in her enthusiasm, those who know her say her spine of steel makes her the furthest thing from frivolous.

Grounded in realitybody.

Appreciating the weight of the new mantle on her shoulders and aware of the reality before her, our new President didn’t deliver an abstract judgement, she demonstrated that she had the capacity to identify with those she now stands before as Head of State.

With the Health Minister seated just behind her, President Weekes had no problem telling us that she too was frustrated by the ailing public healthcare system.

With the Prime Minister and National Security Minister just a few feet away, she acknowledged that she too had been a victim of theft and was pained by the all too many cases of domestic abuse, violence and crime that now seem to define us.

As her speech flowed, she seemed bent on conveying the message that “comprehending the state of the State” was more important to her than perhaps playing peacock.

While it’s pleasant to some and patronising to others to focus on gender, President Weekes has the potential to change the game.

Over the next few days, everything our new President says will be dissected and analysed, including her “three wishes”—finding a way to make a positive difference, communicating responsibly and being more mindful in our language.

She’ll also go from being a notoriously private judge to being in the spotlight. And to be honest that is, in fact, fair. This newspaper believes that we need to know who our leaders are—not just who they claim to be through words on paper. Speeches can be beautiful but actions and expressions are always more telling.

From her first word to the media, President Weekes made the effort to demonstrate that she was unconventional. Presidencies, we’ve learned in this country, aren’t just about pageantry, cocktail parties and rubber stamps, they wield power.

Like others, we can choose to be negative, pessimistic and cynical about President Weekes and the inauguration speech. We can say neither her gender nor her grit will make a difference to anything tangible in this country.

Or we can choose to be hopeful that her conviction and her spirit will inspire all of us, reminding us that we can and must make T&T a better place.