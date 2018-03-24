Action on domestic abuse now

The time for talk is now over. We must, at all costs, begin to put solid mechanisms in place, or reinforce and revisit those already existing, to deal with the rising scourge in domestic abuse and violence related to it.

The deaths of eight women so far this year through such issues is an unbearable statistic. In this regard, this newspaper takes note of calls from various non-governmental organisations to revisit various mechanisms meant to protect women in such situations and for their pledge to assist in any process going forward. We have also taken note of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s stated intent to filter state resources towards ensuring these mechanisms are in place in future.

But we also put on record here the AG’s note that while the police are the front line responders, the public must be their brother and sister’s keepers where this issue is concerned too. If we cannot be part of the solution then we will remain part of the problem.

Tapping into our knowledge base

In reiterating development plans for the future at a political meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley again announced Government’s intention to tap into the knowledge base of citizens who took advantage of the GATE programme at tertiary level.

Specifically, he spoke to recruiting these individuals for the Ministry of Energy, as Government moves ahead with a now clearly stated plan to renegotiate contracts with multinational companies operating here so that T&T benefits better financially and to build on existing energy extraction projects currently on stream.

But as far as this newspaper is aware, the current GATE contract already has a component which binds graduates to national service for a stipulated periods after graduation. So the question really is one of whether the various arms of the Ministry of Education have been fulfilling the mandate to steer this knowledge pool into the right areas of state operations to ensure the country benefits.

Well done, Simmons

We take time out today to congratulate Trinidadian coach Phil Simmons on his success in guiding minnows Afghanistan to next year’s ICC World Cup. Unceremoniously axed from his position as West Indies coach by Cricket West Indies, Simmons has now come full circle by rejuvenating his career elsewhere. We wish him the best going forward.