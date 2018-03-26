Compassionate medicine

In yesterday’s edition of the Sunday Guardian, we carried a heartfelt story by a grieving mother asking for a more sympathetic policy towards parents who have a very sick or dying child in hospital care.

Public hospitals face a daily challenge, trying to find a balance between their limited resources and best practice. Some will argue that between spending resources on that or more operations, the choice is obvious.

However, often the issues have little to do with resources and a lot more to do with poor training or poor attitude by staff. Facilities can also be improved, as not all paediatric units have the conditions to allow parents to stay with their children.

Above all, our public health system has to make sure all professionals and all policies focus on each individual treated and their families as unique human beings, not just another group of people passing through their doors.

Only if and when we reach that point, we will be able to proudly say we have the first class health system we all deserve.

Cybercrime Bill

This newspaper shares many of the concerns voiced once again by the Media Association of T&T regarding the current draft of the Cybercrime Bill.

The government is right to look at how our legislation can keep up with the digital transformation of our daily lives. In reality, this is long overdue.

However, accidentally or not, the draft legislation as is, risks encroaching on fundamental matters of press freedom and freedom of speech in general. We urge Parliament to continue to listen to the experts, including MATT representatives, so that a legitimate attempt to modernise the law does not become a tool to suppress the critical need of ethical journalistic endeavours to hold individuals and institutions to account.

Nou ka pale Patwa

You do not have to go far back in the family history to find relatives who would have been familiar with Trinidad’s variant of Creole or Patois language, this uniquely Caribbean mix of French, Spanish and Portuguese brought by the colonial powers, African languages brought by the slaves and the languages spoken by the indigenous population.

It is a pity that its widespread use has since gone, with just a few pockets of spoken Patois in communities like Paramin. More can be done to preserve this language and we praise the Caribbean Yard Campus for its efforts to teach Patois to the current and future generations.