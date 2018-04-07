Moses can’t be absolved

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has now seemingly laid all the cards on the table in the Dominica OAS vote fiasco. In detailing the events which led to the embarrassing no vote against Dominica’s fee waiver request, the PM essentially laid the blame on the shoulders of the public servants in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, clearing Minister Dennis Moses of any culpability in the matter.

The devil is in the details of this case. If accurate, the permanent secretaries within the ministry kept Moses in the dark while deliberately overriding a political directorate to support the vote to waive fees for Dominica at the OAS meeting.

But this newspaper finds the PM’s attempt to completely absolve Moses from the string of events disingenuous. Given the time frame involved and magnitude of the matter, it is hard to fathom how Moses could not have played any role in this exercise at some stage, given that public servants cannot act on their own in such important diplomatic matters. Somewhere in the narrative of this issue, we believe, is also a failure on the minister’s part to keep tabs on important issues under his remit.

We therefore hope that this is not another attempt to throw public servants under the bus to save face over negligence of duty by a minister.

Kunti’s misdeeds

Barrackpore mother Kunti Deopersad has finally come full circle by admitting to and apologising for faking her own seven-day kidnapping ordeal last month. She revealed on Thursday that frustration led to her decision.

While this newspaper is empathetic to the issues which may have led to her decision, it is our hope the police also ensure she pays the price for wasting their time.

In trying to defend herself, Deopersad said she didn’t think the issue would “blow up” as it did. With the recent upsurge in domestic related violence against women the police, no doubt, would have had to employ even more resources to pursue her case.

Having said this, community service may be a fitting.

Congrats to Carter

Congratulations to swimmer Dylan Carter on securing T&T’s first medal—a silver in the 50 metres butterfly—at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia yesterday. Carter, who was just edged out of gold by South Africa’s Chad Le Close, represents the next generation of T&T swimmers. We hope he grows from strength to strength.