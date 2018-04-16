Tolerance should be our watchword

We are driven to return to the meaning of the ruling of Justice Devindra Rampersad to restate its significance.

Contrasting reactions aside, the real value of the ruling is that it serves to confirm that this is not a gay law but a rights issue that is a holdover from colonial days.

We are sure that across the Commonwealth the ruling will stand out as a pivotal moment in our jurisprudence since the value of Justice Rampersad’s 85-page verdict serves wider interests than those of the LGBTQI community.

If those who continue to oppose its removal would take the time to put themselves in the shoes of those who challenged the law’s discriminatory path, they would surely come to terms with the soundness of Justice Rampersad’s interpretation.

The Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago charges that no individual or group or interests should be discriminated against and we sing the national anthem with gusto as we reaffirm these rights.

How then can we sing one thing and say something else? Is it that we do not understand the words and their true meaning?

The greatest call for all concerned is tolerance of each other’s opinions.

Our fishermen deserve better

While we await the return of three fishermen from Venezuela we can only urge the government to work more aggressively to fix this vexing problem that drives fear and trepidation into the hearts of honest labourers of the seas.

For years now, we have been negotiating with neighbouring countries to ensure that there is mutual benefit from the resources of the sea waters between us.

The intrusion of the Guardian Nacional into our territorial waters to harass our fishermen is counter to the Law of Sea, a United Nations institution fashioned right here in Jamaica.

If agreements can be reached for the exploration of oil and gas, surely, we can achieve the same for our fishing industry.

All about the medals

The successes our athletes achieved at the Commonwealth Games gave us all a confidence booster amidst all the negative news that abounds. While we celebrate the gold winners, let us also celebrate all the athletes who represented Trinidad and Tobago. They too deserve our medal of appreciation for their hard work at achieving Commonwealth status.