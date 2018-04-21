Cedros conundrum

National Security Minister Edmund Dillon owes the country an explanation for the continuing saga over the failure of his ministry to organise the safe return of Cedros fishermen Nicholas and Awardath Hajarie and Shammie Supersad.

Following the latest failure to bring them back home yesterday and the corresponding explanation for same from their families, there continues to be far too many unanswered questions in the continuing saga. If all that is in the public domain is true, it would seem one or more of the players involved in the scenario—including the T&T Embassy in Caracas and the men’s families—is not being completely truthful about the matter or is certainly being misled by the information being disseminating on the issue.

The Embassy should have taken charge of this matter as soon as these men left a Venezuelan courthouse last week after being fined for illegally fishing in that country’s waters and should have initiated the necessary protocols to expedite their return home, given that the circumstances in which they were arrested was also questionable on the part of the Guardia Nacional. Instead, it seems the diplomats in Caracas were all too comfortable to leave the men to their own devices, leaving the minister now with a potential egg in his face scenario.

This newspaper thus eagerly waits to see what will transpire over the next few days in this matter.

Solid hospital plan please

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s plan to bring in personnel from India for collaborative work on a new model for T&T health care training at the Couva Hospital sounds, at least in the initial phases, as a good plan. But for this to work, the Ministry of Health will first have to develop the health care professionals to fill not only the Couva facility but the other hospitals planned for Arima and Point Fortin as well.

One of the issues which has so far kept the Government from opening the Couva hospital is said to be the lack of health care workers to fill positions. So unless the plan with the India government includes this facet, we may never see the benefit of the activity.

Another plus for students

This newspaper would like to congratulate the Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business (ALJGSB) on starting a new Bachelors Programme in International and Sustainable Business. The programme will no doubt offer another option for tertiary level students.