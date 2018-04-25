Asylum seekers denied justice

The issue of refugees is an extremely complex topic, involving some of the most vulnerable people in the world who have no home and no one to represent their interests when they flee their own country.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) 1951 Convention notes that “individuals may suffer such serious violations of their human rights that they have to leave their homes, their families and their communities to find sanctuary in another country.”

Until recently, T&T was untouched by the issue and only looked on from a distance as refugee crises caused by the Arab Spring and civil war in Syria unfolded across the Middle East and Europe.

However, the ongoing crisis in neighbouring Venezuela has now brought a refugee situation to T&T’s doorsteps and it seems that the authorities here are not equipped to handle the situation. At least that is how it looks following Saturday’s mass removal of 82 asylum seekers.

Even a cursory glance of UNHCR policy on refugees would show that the people who have sought refuge in T&T from the economic and social turmoil in their homeland are entitled to acceptable living conditions, adequate food, shelter, health and education, livelihood opportunities, access to justice systems, while their requests for asylum are being processed.

Instead of being bundled unto an aircraft and flown back to a country where they may face untold hardships, these Venezuelan nationals should have been allowed some opportunity for justice.

Instead, it looks like they were subjected to discrimination by law enforcement, immigration and foreign affairs agencies.

Red tape not the only problem

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte, who earlier this week expressed frustration at the amount of bureaucracy involved in resolving issues at the entities under his purview, now understands what the average citizen goes through trying to get a decent supply of water, electricity or some other service.

This is not limited to public utilities. It is virtually impossible to get swift, efficient and courteous service any where in the public sector and it is not only due to bureaucracy. High absenteeism, low productivity and sub-standard work, combined with miles of red tape, add up to a major, countrywide problem.

Help for Baby Angelica

Offers of support have been coming in for Deomatie Baal and her one-year-old daughter, Angelica, who have been homeless since their Penal home was destroyed by fire on April 9. The help being offered to the unemployed single mother proves there are many good and kind people in this country.