PM talks tough on asylum

It was an angry Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley who made it clear on Thursday that Trinidad and Tobago will not become a refugee camp for Venezuelan nationals seeking relief from the socio-economic circumstances in their country.

His response was in part due to the criticism from the local UN representative about Government’s recent repatriation of 82 Venezuelans and the stain that commentary has put on T&T internationally. But his intention was clear—a warning that this country was no longer prepared to allow Venezuelans who are either here illegally or who engage in illegal activity a continuing safety net here.

There are many who will castigate the PM for such a stance but he may have valid points. Venezuelans who are here illegally often face more dangers because of this, including exploitation by employers, prostitution and slavery. This is opposite to their compatriots who are here legally and enjoy free access to all of the amenities offered by the State. There are also scores of Venezuelans who enter via our legal sea ports daily to shop and return home.

If we are to follow the PM’s argument, the individuals who were deported ran afoul of the law here and this country retains a right to deport them, a practice also exercised in other countries. But there are some who will argue that the situation in Venezuela calls for a continuing humanitarian approach. If that is the case, then it would seem the PM could also temper his approach by ensuring a proper asylum/refugee status policy is implemented to facilitate those Venezuelans who are genuinely in need of such relief.

Sitting on medicinal time bomb

Healthcare experts’ warning about the influx of counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs should come as no surprise. Such activity has long been occurring in T&T. However, the problem is magnified due to the lack of a proper policing authority to deal specifically with it. Indeed, it would appear that the Food and Drug inspectors within the Ministry of Health are overwhelmed. We are not sure what is the reason for this but what we do know, however, is the problem will continue to exist until the administrative will to eradicate the problem is found.

Make us proud, LeShae

Congratulations to Miss LeShae Riley on winning this year’s Caribbean’s Next Top Model title. The franchise holders sprang a surprise on Riley by making the announcement unexpectedly during a reception on Wednesday, and her unbridled emotions came out as a result. We certainly wish her all the best in her future endeavours.